NFL Week 13 Survivor Pool Picks (Chiefs, Baker’s Buccaneers Headline Top Predictions)
It’s officially Thanksgiving Week!
Week 13 of the NFL season is a tough one for Survivor Pool players, as four games are happening before Sunday (three on Thanksgiving, one on Black Friday) meaning you have to make a decision rather early this week for who to pick.
On the bright side, there aren’t any byes in Week 13, meaning there are 16 games to choose from. After Washington and Houston were upset in Week 12, there aren’t many people left in Survivor – unless they’ve dodged all the crazy upsets to date.
Here’s a recap of last week’s picks from the SI Betting team, as well as who we’re eyeing in Week 13.
NFL Week 12 Survivor Picks Recap
- Peter Dewey: Washington Commanders (L)
- Iain MacMillan: Denver Broncos (W)
Hopefully, you tailed Iain’s pick in Week 12, but we’re looking to get back on track with a pair of winners in Week 13.
NFL Week 13 Survivor Pool Picks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kansas City Chiefs
If you’ve been able to keep the Kansas City Chiefs in your back pocket this long, Week 13 may be the time to use them.
Kansas City is a 13-point favorite at home on Black Friday against a Las Vegas Raiders team that it already beat by seven points on the road back on Oct. 27.
The Chiefs have played a bunch of close games as of late, making them harder to trust against a contender, but they’re one of a few double-digit favorites in the Week 13 slate.
Las Vegas has allowed the fourth-most points in the NFL and ranks dead last in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense. Not only that, but Gardner Minshew broke his collarbone and is done for the season, meaning we could see Desmond Ridder at quarterback in Week 13.
Patrick Mahomes has been too good against the AFC West for me not to take him on Friday. – Peter Dewey
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Don't let reason results fool you, the Carolina Panthers are still a bad football team and while Bryce Young has improved, he's still not at the level of Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense.
With Mike Evans back in the lineup for Tampa Bay, the Bucs seem poised to go on a run in the second half of the season and last week's dismantling of the New York Giants was proof of that.
They should have a field day against another bottom five defense in the NFL in the Panthers. If you still have the Buccaneers left to use in your survivor pool, now is the time to use them. – Iain MacMillan
