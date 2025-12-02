NFL Week 14 Survivor Pool Picks (Buccaneers, AFC North Team Highlight Top Predictions)
Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season is the final one with bye weeks, meaning there are just 14 games for Survivor players to choose from as the regular season winds down.
The SI Betting team is coming off a 2-0 week, although the Miami Dolphins nearly blew their win over the New Orleans Saints in the final minutes. So, we’re hoping for some stress-free picks in Week 14, and there are a couple of home favorites that our editors are picking.
First, let’s take a quick look at the Week 13 picks before diving into each breakdown for the Week 14 action.
NFL Week 13 Survivor Picks Recap
- Iain MacMillan: Los Angeles Chargers (W)
- Peter Dewey: Miami Dolphins (W)
Week 13 was a strong one for the SI Betting team, as the Los Angeles Chargers made quick work of the Las Vegas Raiders (even with Justin Herbert getting hurt) and the Miami Dolphins hung on to beat the New Orleans Saints.
At this point in the season, the choices are getting slimmer and slimmer when you start to look at the teams you’ve already picked. So, we’ve got a couple of interesting selections for Week 14.
NFL Week 14 Survivor Pool Picks
Cleveland Browns
If you're in the same situation as I am where you have no good teams left, then let's go back to the old faithful of, "Take the team playing against the worst team in the league,” and let's hope for the best.
This week, that would mean taking the Cleveland Browns at home against the Tennessee Titans.
Sure, trusting Shedeur Sanders and the Browns' offense is a risk, but their defense has the ability to win this game on their own.
This is arguably a game between the best defense in the league and the worst offense. As long as the Browns' offense can survive without losing the games themselves, Cleveland should be able to get the job done on its home field. – Iain MacMillan
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a team I’ve been trying to save since they have a relatively soft schedule to close out the regular season, but I think this is a prime spot to use them.
Tampa Bay is 3-2 at home in the 2025 season, and it’s favored by 8.5 points against the New Orleans Saints, who came up short against Miami in Week 13.
I’m fading the Saints for the second week in a row, as they haven’t exactly put up huge scoring numbers with Tyler Shough under center, and they rank 20th in the league in EPA/Pass on defense.
The Saints are just 1-5 on the road this season, and I expect them to have a tough time with a Tampa Bay offense that is finally getting healthy with Bucky Irving returning in Week 13. Tampa Bay needs a win to go a full game up on Carolina in the division, and I think it comes through in this NFC South battle. -- Peter Dewey
