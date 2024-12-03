NFL Week 14 Survivor Pool Picks (Dolphins Over Jets, Titans Headline Top Predictions)
If you’ve made it through the Thanksgiving holiday in your Survivor Pool, remember that you’re doing better than most!
Week 13 featured all 32 NFL teams in action, but bye weeks continue in Week 14 – the final byes of the 2024 season – meaning there are less options when it comes to Survivor.
Still, that’s not going to stop the SI Betting team from examining the slate and finding the teams that we would back – if you have them available – in Week 14.
First, let’s check out how Week 13 went for our picks.
NFL Week 13 Survivor Picks Recap
- Peter Dewey: Kansas City Chiefs (W)
- Iain MacMillan: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (W)
This week was a solid one for the SI Betting team, even though the Kansas City Chiefs made things interesting on Friday against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed overtime to beat the Carolina Panthers.
With the regular season winding down, we’re hoping to deliver two more winners for Week 14. Here’s a full breakdown of this week’s Survivor picks.
NFL Week 14 Survivor Pool Picks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Miami Dolphins
The obvious pick this week is the Philadelphia Eagles, who have won eight games in a row and are 12-point favorites at home against the Carolina Panthers.
But, I’m trying to save some of the top teams for later in the season. With the Miami Dolphins losing Tua Tagovailoa for four weeks earlier this season, they’ve been out of consideration in Survivor.
Now that Tua is back, I think this is a perfect spot to back them against the New York Jets.
New York is just 1-5 on the road and has dropped three games in a row, blowing a lead at home to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13.
Miami did look awful on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers, but now it’s back at home where it is 3-3 on the season. The Dolphins are 6.5-point favorites, and their offense has been humming since Tua returned.
I can’t trust the Jets – especially on the road. I’ll take a risky shot on Miami in the final week of byes in the NFL. – Peter Dewey
Tennessee Titans
If you're still alive in your Survivor Pool, you're likely running out of teams and if that's the case now is your chance to use the Tennessee Titans.
They're on their home field in Week 14 against a depleted Jacksonville Jaguars team that not only has the worst defense in the NFL, ranking dead last in opponent EPA, but their offense has no bite without Trevor Lawrence at quarterback.
Mac Jones has been statistically one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL when he's played this season and he has to now face a stout Titans defense. It's tough to trust the Titans, who seem to continue to find ways to hand victory to their opponents, but believe me when I say they're the superior team in this AFC South duel.
If you want a sneaky play, Tennessee is the pick. – Iain MacMillan
