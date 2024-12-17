NFL Week 16 Survivor Pool Picks (Packers, NFC South Contender Headline Top Predictions)
Just three regular season weeks remain in the 2024 NFL season, and if you’re still alive in a Survivor Pool, you’re in a select few at this point in the campaign.
Last week, the Washington Commanders gave our own Peter Dewey a little bit of a scare when it comes to his pick, while the Atlanta Falcons won on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders giving the SI team a 2-0 week.
Let’s recap the picks from Week 15 before we head into Week 16’s action!
NFL Week 15 Survivor Picks Recap
- Peter Dewey: Washington Commanders (W)
- Iain MacMillan: Atlanta Falcons (W)
This week, there are another 16 games, giving plenty of choices – depending upon which teams you have left. Since neither of us made it through the full season, we’re just picking teams we like this week that we haven’t used in a previous version of these picks.
Hopefully, we can help you navigate the last few weeks of Survivor. So, without further ado, here’s who you should target in Week 16.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL Week 16 Survivor Pool Picks
Atlanta Falcons
Now, I know that Iain used the Falcons last week, so if you took his advice – I apologize that you cannot use this pick.
However, if you're trying to save the Buffalo Bills (massive favorites against New England), Atlanta makes a ton of sense against the New York Giants.
The Giants basically don’t have a quarterback – and they certainly don’t have a good one no matter who they send out in Week 16.
New York has scored seven, 20, 11 and 14 points in the four games it has played since releasing Daniel Jones, losing three of them by a touchdown or more.
The Falcons’ season is on the line over these last few weeks, and they may need to win out to get in – even if Tampa Bay loses some games. So, I don’t mind backing Kirk Cousins in company against a New York team that is 4-10 against the spread this season and one of the worst offenses in the NFL.
If Atlanta can’t win this one – it was never going to make the playoffs. – Peter Dewey
Green Bay Packers
If you haven't used the Green Bay Packers this NFL season, now is the time to do it when they host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.
Don't let Spencer Rattler's late-game heroics convince you that he’s a competent quarterback, he's still in the bottom five in virtually every quarterback metric this season.
On top of that, the New Orleans defense has been abysmal, ranking 30th in opponent yards per play (5.8). With Green Bay still having plenty to play for, expect them to steam roll the Saints in Lambeau on Monday. – Iain MacMillan
