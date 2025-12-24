NFL Week 17 ATS Picks for Every Game (Bet 49ers to Cover vs. Bears on Sunday Night Football)
There are just two weeks left in the 2025 NFL regular season, and still plenty to figure out in terms of the upcoming playoffs.
Week 17 will feature games across four days, including three on Christmas Day and two on Saturday. That provides us bettors with plenty of opportunities to cash in on our picks. In this article, I'm going to give you my spread pick for all 16 games schedule for this week. Let's dive into them.
NFL Week 17 Spread Picks
Cowboys vs. Commanders Spread Pick
- Pick: Commanders +7 (-115)
Lions vs. Vikings Spread Pick
- Pick: Lions -5.5 (-118)
Broncos vs. Chiefs Spread Pick
- Pick: Chiefs +12.5 (-105)
Texans vs. Chargers Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans +1.5 (-105)
Ravens vs. Packers Spread Pick
- Pick: Packers -2.5 (-105)
Seahawks vs. Panthers Spread Pick
- Pick: Seahawks -7.5 (-102)
Cardinals vs. Bengals Spread Pick
- Pick: Cardinals +7 (-110)
Buccaneers vs. Dolphins Spread Pick
- Pick: Dolphins +5.5 (-115)
Jaguars vs. Colts Spread Pick
- Pick: Colts +6.5 (-104)
Patriots vs. Jets Spread Pick
- Pick: Patriots -12.5 (-115)
Saints vs. Titans Spread Pick
- Pick: Saints -3 (-114)
Steelers vs. Browns Spread Pick
- Pick: Browns +3.5 (-108)
Giants vs. Raiders Spread Pick
- Pick: Giants +1.5 (-118)
Eagles vs. Bills Spread Pick
- Pick: Eagles +2.5 (-112)
Bears vs. 49ers Spread Pick
- Pick: 49ers -3 (-115)
Rams vs. Falcons Spread Pick
- Pick: Rams -8.5 (-104)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!