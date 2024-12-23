NFL Week 17 Schedule, Odds, Spread, and Total for Every Game (Steelers Host Chiefs on Christmas Day)
Two weeks remain in the 2024 NFL regular season and we have a chaotic week of action ahead of us with games on five different days.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers will be an afternoon gift for fans on Christmas Day, followed by a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.
The Seattle Seahawks, who are in the midst of a battle with the Los Angeles Rams for the top spot in the NFC West, will take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.
After a day off on Friday, we'll be treated to a Saturday triple-header. The Chargers and Patriots will get the action started off at 1 pm EST. The Broncos and Bengals will then play in a pivotal game in the AFC Playoff picture in the late afternoon. A big game for the Los Angeles Rams will wrap up Saturday's action when they host the Arizona Cardinals.
We have a relatively small slate of games on Sunday. Six will take place in the early afternoon followed by two in the late afternoon. The Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders will face off in the Week 17 edition of Sunday Night Football.
Finally, Week 17 will finish with a Monday Night Football game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.
Let's take a look at the opening odds for every game.
All odds listed are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Wednesday, December 25th -- Christmas Day 1 p.m. EST Game
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds
Spread
- Chiefs -2.5 (-105)
- Steelers +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -126
- Steelers +108
Total: 43.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Wednesday, December 25th -- Christmas Day 4:30 p.m. EST Game
Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans Odds
Spread
- Ravens -3.5 (-120)
- Texans +3.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Ravens -205
- Texans +172
Total: 47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Thursday, December 26th -- Thursday Night Football
Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears Odds
Spread
- Seahawks -3 (-115)
- Bears +3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Seahawks -154
- Bears +130
Total: 42.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Saturday, December 28th -- 1 p.m. EST Game
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots Odds
Spread
- Chargers -5.5 (-104)
- Patriots +5.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Chargers -215
- Patriots +180
Total: 43.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Saturday, December 28th -- 4:30 p.m. EST Game
Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds
Spread
- Broncos +3 (-102)
- Bengals -3 (-120)
Moneyline
- Broncos +146
- Bengals -174
Total: 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Saturday, December 28th -- 8:15 p.m. EST Game
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds
Spread
- Cardinals +4.5 (-105)
- Rams -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +190
- Rams -230
Total: 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Sunday, December 29th -- 1 p.m. EST Games
Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants Odds
Spread
- Colts -7.5 (-115)
- Giants +7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Colts -450
- Giants +350
Total: 40.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills Odds
Spread
- Jets +9.5 (-105)
- Bills -9.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jets +410
- Bills -550
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds
Spread
- Titans +1.5 (-110)
- Jaguars -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Titans +106
- Jaguars -124
Total: 39.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds
Spread
- Packers +1.5 (-115)
- Vikings -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Packers -102
- Vikings -116
Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints
Spread
- Raiders +2.5 (-115)
- Saints -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Raiders +108
- Saints -126
Total: 39.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds
Spread
- Panthers +7.5 (-115)
- Buccaneers -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Panthers +315
- Buccaneers -400
Total: 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Sunday, December 29th -- 4 p.m. EST Games
Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns Odds
Spread
- Dolphins -5.5 (-120)
- Browns +5.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Dolphins-255
- Browns +210
Total: 41.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds
Spread
- Cowboys +8.5 (-110)
- Eagles -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cowboys +350
- Eagles -450
Total: 43.5 (Over -104/Under -118)
Sunday, December 29th -- Sunday Night Football
Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders Odds
Spread
- Falcons +4.5 (-105)
- Commanders -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Falcons +180
- Commanders -215
Total: 46.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Monday, December 30th -- Monday Night Football
Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds
Spread
- Lions -3.5 (-105)
- 49ers +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Lions -184
- 49ers +154
Total: 52.5 (Over -105/Under 115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
