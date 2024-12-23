SI

NFL Week 17 Schedule, Odds, Spread, and Total for Every Game (Steelers Host Chiefs on Christmas Day)

The Chiefs will take on the Steelers on Christmas Day.
Two weeks remain in the 2024 NFL regular season and we have a chaotic week of action ahead of us with games on five different days.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers will be an afternoon gift for fans on Christmas Day, followed by a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

The Seattle Seahawks, who are in the midst of a battle with the Los Angeles Rams for the top spot in the NFC West, will take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.

After a day off on Friday, we'll be treated to a Saturday triple-header. The Chargers and Patriots will get the action started off at 1 pm EST. The Broncos and Bengals will then play in a pivotal game in the AFC Playoff picture in the late afternoon. A big game for the Los Angeles Rams will wrap up Saturday's action when they host the Arizona Cardinals.

We have a relatively small slate of games on Sunday. Six will take place in the early afternoon followed by two in the late afternoon. The Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders will face off in the Week 17 edition of Sunday Night Football.

Finally, Week 17 will finish with a Monday Night Football game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.

Let's take a look at the opening odds for every game.

Wednesday, December 25th -- Christmas Day 1 p.m. EST Game

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds

Spread

  • Chiefs -2.5 (-105)
  • Steelers +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Chiefs -126
  • Steelers +108

Total: 43.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Wednesday, December 25th -- Christmas Day 4:30 p.m. EST Game

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans Odds

Spread

  • Ravens -3.5 (-120)
  • Texans +3.5 (-102)

Moneyline

  • Ravens -205
  • Texans +172

Total: 47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Thursday, December 26th -- Thursday Night Football

Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears Odds

Spread

  • Seahawks -3 (-115)
  • Bears +3 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Seahawks -154
  • Bears +130

Total: 42.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Saturday, December 28th -- 1 p.m. EST Game

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots Odds

Spread

  • Chargers -5.5 (-104)
  • Patriots +5.5 (-118)

Moneyline

  • Chargers -215
  • Patriots +180

Total: 43.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Saturday, December 28th -- 4:30 p.m. EST Game

Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds

Spread

  • Broncos +3 (-102)
  • Bengals -3 (-120)

Moneyline

  • Broncos +146
  • Bengals -174

Total: 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Saturday, December 28th -- 8:15 p.m. EST Game

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds

Spread

  • Cardinals +4.5 (-105)
  • Rams -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Cardinals +190
  • Rams -230

Total: 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Sunday, December 29th -- 1 p.m. EST Games

Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants Odds

Spread

  • Colts -7.5 (-115)
  • Giants +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Colts -450
  • Giants +350

Total: 40.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills Odds

Spread

  • Jets +9.5 (-105)
  • Bills -9.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Jets +410
  • Bills -550

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds

Spread

  • Titans +1.5 (-110)
  • Jaguars -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Titans +106
  • Jaguars -124

Total: 39.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds

Spread

  • Packers +1.5 (-115)
  • Vikings -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Packers -102
  • Vikings -116

Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

Spread

  • Raiders +2.5 (-115)
  • Saints -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Raiders +108
  • Saints -126

Total: 39.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

Spread

  • Panthers +7.5 (-115)
  • Buccaneers -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Panthers +315
  • Buccaneers -400

Total: 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Sunday, December 29th -- 4 p.m. EST Games

Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns Odds

Spread

  • Dolphins -5.5 (-120)
  • Browns +5.5 (-102)

Moneyline

  • Dolphins-255
  • Browns +210

Total: 41.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

Spread

  • Cowboys +8.5 (-110)
  • Eagles -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Cowboys +350
  • Eagles -450

Total: 43.5 (Over -104/Under -118)

Sunday, December 29th -- Sunday Night Football

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders Odds

Spread

  • Falcons +4.5 (-105)
  • Commanders -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Falcons +180
  • Commanders -215

Total: 46.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Monday, December 30th -- Monday Night Football

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds

Spread

  • Lions -3.5 (-105)
  • 49ers +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Lions -184
  • 49ers +154

Total: 52.5 (Over -105/Under 115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

