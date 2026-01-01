NFL Week 18 ATS Picks for Every Game (Bet Steelers to Cover as Underdogs vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football)
Welcome to the final week of the 2025 NFL season! Just 16 games seperate us from the playoffs, so let's enjoy the last full slate of games until the 2026 season begins next September.
As I always do, I'm going to give you my spread pick for every game this week. Week 18 can always be tough to bet on with some teams opting to rest their players for the part of or the entire game, and others are in a race for the bottom as they try to improve their draft position. With that being the case, the odds shift rapidly for these games throughout the week, so by the time the games kick off on the weekend, the odds may look different than they do below.
With that being said, let's dive into my spread pick for all 16 NFL Week 18 games.
NFL Week 18 Spread Picks
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick
- Pick: Panthers +3 (-120)
Seahawks vs. 49ers Spread Pick
- Pick: Seahawks -1.5 (-108)
Saints vs. Falcons Spread Pick
- Pick: Saints +3 (-105)
Browns vs. Bengals Spread Pick
- Pick: Bengals -7.5 (-110)
Packers vs. Vikings Spread Pick
- Pick: Packers +7 (-105)
Colts vs. Texans Spread Pick
- Pick: Colts +10.5 (-114)
Titans vs. Jaguars Spread Pick
- Pick: Titans +12.5 (-110)
Chiefs vs. Raiders Spread Pick
- Pick: Chiefs -5.5 (-115)
Lions vs. Bears Spread Pick
- Pick: Bears -3 (-104)
Chargers vs. Broncos Spread Pick
- Pick: Chargers +11.5 (-110)
Commanders vs. Eagles Spread Pick
- Pick: Eagles -3.5 (-120)
Cardinals vs. Rams Spread Pick
- Pick: Cardinals +7.5 (-115)
Jets vs. Bills Spread Pick
- Pick: Bills -7.5 (-105)
Ravens vs. Steelers Spread Pick
- Pick: Steelers +3.5 (-115)
