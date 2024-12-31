NFL Week 18 Survivor Pool Picks (Broncos, NFC South Contender Headline Top Predictions)
The 2024 NFL regular season reaches its conclusion on Sunday, and while there are a ton of playoff spots/positions still up for grabs, Survivor Pools are likely coming to an end.
If you’ve made it to Week 18 and still haven’t won – or settled on a split pot – this week is just as crucial as the others to make the right pick.
In all likelihood, there aren’t many teams left to use, and with several teams locking up playoff spots, there isn’t as much to play for as a normal week.
Still, the SI Betting team is here to give out our best picks for the Week 18 action in Survivor.
First, let’s recap Week 17.
NFL Week 17 Survivor Picks Recap
- Peter Dewey: Indianapolis Colts (L)
- Iain MacMillan: Miami Dolphins (W)
A brutal, brutal loss by the Colts (which eliminated them from the playoffs) to the New York Giants certainly cost us in Survivor in Week 17.
Still, we’re hoping to deliver a pair of winning picks to anyone still alive in Week 18.
NFL Week 18 Survivor Pool Picks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
There are a lot of teams with something to play for in Week 18, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have the most.
Tampa Bay will win the NFC South and clinch a playoff spot with a win over the New Orleans Saints, but it would miss the playoffs with a loss and an Atlanta Falcons win.
After blowing their Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys – giving Atlanta the division lead again – the Bucs won in Week 17 (and benefited from Atlanta’s loss to Washington in overtime) to take control of their playoff destiny entering the final week.
Now, they face a banged up New Orleans Saints team that likely won’t have Alvin Kamara, Derek Carr or Chris Olave in action. The Saints lost to the Raiders in Week 17, and they are 0-6 without Carr in the 2024 season.
In those games, the Saints have been outscored by 125 points, including a brutal 59-10 over the last two weeks.
Give me Tampa Bay to win and punch a ticket to the postseason. – Peter Dewey
Denver Broncos
Assuming you no longer have the Baltimore Ravens available to use as a survivor pick, I recommend going with the Denver Broncos in a win-and-in situation against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kansas City plans to rest the majority of its starters which has led to the Broncos being listed as 10-point favorites on their home field.
Denver already boasts arguably the best defense in the NFL, and now that they're on their home field against a team who has nothing to play for, this should be an easy win for Sean Payton and company.
The Chiefs may only have one loss on the season, but their +6.1 average scoring margin ranks sixth in the NFL, and they also rank just 17th in Net Yards per Play (0.0). Now, with KC’s backups in, the Broncos should have a relatively stress-free day. – Iain MacMillan
