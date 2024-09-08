SI

NFL Week 2 Schedule, Odds, Spread and Total for Every Game

Breaking down the opening odds for every NFL game in Week 2 of the 2024 season.

Peter Dewey

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season begins with a rematch of Week 18 of the 2023 season when the Buffalo Bills took the AFC East from the Miami Dolphins.

Josh Allen and the Bills will look to prove that the division still runs through Buffalo, but they're set as underdogs on the road.

This slate features 10 games in the 1 p.m. window, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs facing off in the Game of the Week at 4:25 p.m. EST.

On Sunday night, two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL -- CJ Stroud and Caleb Williams -- will go head-to-head in primetime.

It should be a fun Week 2 with several teams looking for their first win of 2024.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thursday, Sept. 12 -- Thursday Night Football

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Spread

  • Bills +1.5 (-110)
  • Dolphins -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Bills: +102
  • Dolphins: -122

Total

  • 51 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, Sept. 15 -- 1 p.m. EST Games

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders

Spread

  • Giants +2.5 (-110)
  • Commanders -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Giants +120
  • Commanders -142

Total

  • 42 9Over -108/Under -112)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens

Spread

  • Raiders +8 (-110)
  • Ravens -8 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Raiders +320
  • Ravens -410

Total

  • 43 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Spread

  • Browns +3 (-105)
  • Jaguars -3 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Browns +136
  • Jaguars -162

Total

  • 44 (Over -108/Under -112)

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans

Spread

  • Jets -4 (-110)
  • Titans +4 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Jets -198
  • Titans +164

Total

  • 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Spread

  • 49ers -6 (-110)
  • Vikings +6 (-110)

Moneyline

  • 49ers -265
  • Vikings +215

Total

  • 46 (Over -108/Under -112)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers

Spread

  • Chargers -5.5 (-110)
  • Panthers +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Chargers -230
  • Panthers +190

Total

  • 44 (Over -108/Under -112)

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots

Spread

  • Seahawks -3.5 (-110)
  • Patriots +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Seahawks -180
  • Patriots +150

Total

  • 40 (Over -110/Under -110)

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread

  • Saints +6 (-110)
  • Cowboys -6 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Saints +220
  • Cowboys -270

Total

  • 45 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

Spread

  • Bucs +6.5 (-110)
  • Lions -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Bucs +235
  • Lions -290

Total

  • 49 (Over -108/Under -112)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers

Spread

  • Colts -2.5 (-115)
  • Packers +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Colts -142
  • Packers +120

Total

  • 42.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Sunday, Sept. 15 -- 4 p.m. EST Games

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos

Spread

  • Steelers -3 (-105)
  • Broncos +3 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Steelers: -148
  • Broncos: +124

Total

  • 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Spread

  • Rams -2.5 (-110)
  • Cardinals +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Rams -135
  • Cardinals +114

Total

  • 50 (Over -108/Under -112)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Spread

  • Bengals +6 (-110)
  • Chiefs -6 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Bengals +215
  • Chiefs -265

Total

  • 47 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, Sept. 15 -- Sunday Night Football

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans

Spread

  • Bears +5.5 (-110)
  • Texans -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Bears +190
  • Texans -230

Total

  • 47 (Over -110/Under -110)

Monday, Sept. 16 -- Monday Night Football

Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Spread

  • Falcons +5.5 (-110)
  • Eagles -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Falcons: +200
  • Eagles: -245

Total

  • 48 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
