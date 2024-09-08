NFL Week 2 Schedule, Odds, Spread and Total for Every Game
Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season begins with a rematch of Week 18 of the 2023 season when the Buffalo Bills took the AFC East from the Miami Dolphins.
Josh Allen and the Bills will look to prove that the division still runs through Buffalo, but they're set as underdogs on the road.
This slate features 10 games in the 1 p.m. window, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs facing off in the Game of the Week at 4:25 p.m. EST.
On Sunday night, two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL -- CJ Stroud and Caleb Williams -- will go head-to-head in primetime.
It should be a fun Week 2 with several teams looking for their first win of 2024.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Thursday, Sept. 12 -- Thursday Night Football
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins
Spread
- Bills +1.5 (-110)
- Dolphins -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bills: +102
- Dolphins: -122
Total
- 51 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Sept. 15 -- 1 p.m. EST Games
New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders
Spread
- Giants +2.5 (-110)
- Commanders -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Giants +120
- Commanders -142
Total
- 42 9Over -108/Under -112)
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens
Spread
- Raiders +8 (-110)
- Ravens -8 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raiders +320
- Ravens -410
Total
- 43 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Spread
- Browns +3 (-105)
- Jaguars -3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Browns +136
- Jaguars -162
Total
- 44 (Over -108/Under -112)
New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans
Spread
- Jets -4 (-110)
- Titans +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jets -198
- Titans +164
Total
- 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings
Spread
- 49ers -6 (-110)
- Vikings +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- 49ers -265
- Vikings +215
Total
- 46 (Over -108/Under -112)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers
Spread
- Chargers -5.5 (-110)
- Panthers +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chargers -230
- Panthers +190
Total
- 44 (Over -108/Under -112)
Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots
Spread
- Seahawks -3.5 (-110)
- Patriots +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Seahawks -180
- Patriots +150
Total
- 40 (Over -110/Under -110)
New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys
Spread
- Saints +6 (-110)
- Cowboys -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Saints +220
- Cowboys -270
Total
- 45 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions
Spread
- Bucs +6.5 (-110)
- Lions -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bucs +235
- Lions -290
Total
- 49 (Over -108/Under -112)
Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers
Spread
- Colts -2.5 (-115)
- Packers +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Colts -142
- Packers +120
Total
- 42.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Sunday, Sept. 15 -- 4 p.m. EST Games
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos
Spread
- Steelers -3 (-105)
- Broncos +3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Steelers: -148
- Broncos: +124
Total
- 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals
Spread
- Rams -2.5 (-110)
- Cardinals +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rams -135
- Cardinals +114
Total
- 50 (Over -108/Under -112)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Spread
- Bengals +6 (-110)
- Chiefs -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bengals +215
- Chiefs -265
Total
- 47 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Sept. 15 -- Sunday Night Football
Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans
Spread
- Bears +5.5 (-110)
- Texans -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bears +190
- Texans -230
Total
- 47 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday, Sept. 16 -- Monday Night Football
Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Spread
- Falcons +5.5 (-110)
- Eagles -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Falcons: +200
- Eagles: -245
Total
- 48 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
