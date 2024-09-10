NFL Week 2 Survivor Pool Picks (Texans, Colts Lead Way in This Week’s Predictions)
Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season was a bloodbath in Survivor Pools, as the Cincinnati Bengals – the biggest favorite on the board – lost outright at home to the New England Patriots.
Unfortunately for the SI Betting crew, our own Peter Dewey fell victim to the Bengals in Week 1, ending his Survivor run (in theory).
Instead, we’re going to give him a chance to buy back in and see if he can turn things around by giving out some winners through the rest of the season.
Hopefully, if you read last week’s picks, you took Iain MacMillan’s advice and took the New Orleans Saints, who dominated the Carolina Panthers from start to finish on Sunday afternoon.
NFL Week 1 Survivor Pick Recap
- Peter Dewey: Cincinnati Bengals (L)
- Iain MacMillan: New Orleans Saints (W)
Now, we turn our focus to Week 2, where the Detroit Lions (seven-point favorites against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Baltimore Ravens (9.5-point favorites against the Las Vegas Raiders) are the biggest favorites on the board.
Where should we go in Survivor this week? Here are the picks from the SI Betting team.
NFL Week 2 Survivor Pool Picks
Indianapolis Colts
After losing in Week 1, I’m getting a little bolder in Week 2 since my original strategy did not work.
The Indianapolis Colts kept things close with the Houston Texans in Week 1, nearly pulling off an upset as a home underdog.
Now, they head on the road to face the Green Bay Packers, who lost star quarterback Jordan Love to a knee injury in Week 1. Malik Willis appears to be in line to get the start this week for Green Bay, and I don’t have much confidence in him or Sean Clifford in this matchup.
Green Bay came into this game as a favorite, but it is now a 3.5-point underdog at home with Love out.
There were a lot of things to like about Anthony Richardson’s 2024 debut for Indy – he found several deep completions that set up or turned into scores – and I think he’s in a good spot against a Green Bay defense that allowed over 30 points to Philly in Week 1.
Jonathan Taylor should also dominate on the ground after Saquon Barkley hung a three-touchdown performance on the Packers on Friday night.
I’ll take the Colts to get back to .500 and win on the road. – Peter Dewey
Houston Texans
Most of the bad teams the Houston Texans play this season will be on the road, therefore this may be the best chance to use them when they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.
I believe the Bears will turn into a competent football team by the end of the season, but with the amount of new pieces they have on offense along with a new offensive coordinator, things are going to be ugly in the first few weeks.
They averaged just 2.8 yards per play in Week 1, the fewest amongst all teams. Now, they'll play under the bright lights against a Texans team that looks as good as we all thought they would be this season.
I'll back C.J. Stroud and company to knock off the Bears and keep our survivor pick alive. – Iain MacMillan
