NFL Week 4 Survivor Pool Picks (Predictions for Commanders vs. Cardinals, Titans vs. Dolphins)
Has there ever been a tougher season to pick in NFL Survivor Pools?
All we’ve seen through three weeks is upset after upset, with the biggest favorite in each week losing outright each time.
Through three weeks of the NFL season, underdogs of 5.5-points or more are now 14-3 against the spread after the Washington Commanders covered and won (the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t) on Monday Night Football.
Somehow, if you’re still alive in Survivor, you’ve got to think that things will get easier, right?
The SI Betting team sure hopes so after a rough Week 3.
NFL Week 3 Survivor Pick Recap
Let’s just say Week 3 was one to forget for us.
- Peter Dewey: Las Vegas Raiders (L)
- Iain MacMillan: Cincinnati Bengals (L)
If you’re still alive in your Survivor Pool (we most certainly are not), you’ve done an amazing job navigating the first three weeks of the season.
We’ll still be here all season long to give out who we believe is the right pick for Survivor each week.
Let’s break down Week 4.
NFL Week 4 Survivor Pool Picks
Arizona Cardinals
If you're still alive in your Survivor Pool, you're probably tempted to take the most obvious bet of the season thus far in the San Francisco 49ers, who are 10-point favorites to the New England Patriots at home.
Instead, I'm going to go with the Cardinals over the Commanders. Zigging while everyone else zags has been a strong strategy so far this season, so why not continue it this week?
The Commanders looked impressive on Monday night, but their defense is atrocious, allowing 6.6 yards per play through the first three weeks of the season, the worst mark in the NFL.
Kyler Murray and company may have a field day against this defense which means Jayden Daniels is going to need to play another A+ game to keep pace and I don't see that happening.
I'll take the Cardinals and save the 49ers for later in the season when they're more healthy. – Iain MacMillan
Tennessee Titans
Nothing has made sense when it comes to making Survivor picks this season, so I’m going bold in Week 4.
The Tennessee Titans are 0-3, but they’re in a great spot to get their first win of the regular season against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
The Dolphins scored just three points without Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3, and backup quarterback Skylar Thompson was hurt in that game.
That means we may see Tim Boyle or Tyler Huntley – who just joined the team from the Baltimore practice squad – in Week 4.
I have zero faith in this Dolphins offense putting up a ton of points, giving Will Levis and the Titans a chance to capture their first win. – Peter Dewey
