NFL Week 5 Best Bets (Predictions for Saints vs. Chiefs, Packers and Ravens vs. Bengals)
Fresh off of a solid 2-for-3 showing in Week 4 of the NFL season, the SI Betting team returns for Week 5 with a trio of best bets.
This week, there are just 14 games to choose from with four squads (the Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions) on a bye, but that doesn't mean we can't find some winners on this slate.
NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is targeting arguably the most intriguing game of the slate on Sunday -- the AFC North matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals -- as he feels one team is undervalued in that matchup.
If you'e not in love with a bet on Sunday, don't worry because NFL betting insider Jennifer Piacenti has a pick for Monday night's New Orleans Saints-Kansas City Chiefs showdown.
So, this Week 5 features two spread picks and one team total to bet. Let's break 'em down.
NFL Week 5 Best Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Baltimore Ravens -2.5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-110) – Iain MacMillan
- New Orleans Saints +5.5 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-115) – Jennifer Piacenti
- Green Bay Packers Team Total OVER 25.5 Points (-118) – Peter Dewey
Baltimore Ravens -2.5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-110) – Iain MacMillan
There’s no denying the Bengals’ offense is great, but being good on just one side of the football isn’t enough to hang with the elite teams in the NFL like the Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati’s defense is atrocious, allowing 26 points per game and letting teams average 6.4 yards per pass attempt.
The Ravens offense, which leads the NFL in yards per play at 6.8, is going to roll through the Bengals’ defense. The only hope the Bengals have in this game is to go score for score with Baltimore, and I can’t envision that happening.
I’ll back the Ravens to win by at least a field goal on Sunday.
New Orleans Saints +5.5 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-115) – Jennifer Piacenti
The Chiefs are without Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice, leaving just an aging Travis Kelce as the primary threat. Xavier Worthy should see more targets and should also have some featured moments, but overall the Saints should be able to put together a competent defensive game plan.
New Orleans has allowed opposing runners just 84 yards per game this year, so Patrick Mahomes will need to find some success through the air. The Saints have allowed 1,009 passing yards, but only one passing touchdown this season.
The Saints have been explosive this season with Alvin Kamara a real threat in the run game opening up play action for Derek Carr and his receivers.
It’s not an easy matchup on the ground vs. the Chiefs, but Kansas City has allowed the 10-most passing yards and five passing touchdowns to opposing passers this season.
Klint Kubiak has been getting the most out of his players, and I expect them to be at their best on extra rest this week.
The Saints lead the league with 31.4 offensive points per game, while the Chiefs are averaging 23. Defensively, both teams have top units, with the Chiefs allowing just 18 points per game while the Saints have allowed 17.5.
The Chiefs may win this one, but the Saints will at least keep it close. Take the points for the underdogs who have the more explosive offense and the better defense.
Green Bay Packers Team Total OVER 25.5 Points (-118) – Peter Dewey
This week, I’m taking a different approach in our best bets, taking a team total prop instead of a side in the Green Bay Packers-Los Angeles Rams matchup.
Los Angeles has allowed the second most points (115) in the league in 2024, ahead of only the Carolina Panthers. The Rams work last in yards per play and have allowed the fourth most yards per carry in the league.
This is a perfect matchup for a Green Bay offense that has cleared 25.5 points in three of four games, scoring 29 points in both of Jordan Love’s starts.
Love threw for 389 yards and four scores in Week 4, and I expect him to play even better with another week of rehab on his knee under his belt.
With Green Bay’s offense relatively healthy and loaded with talent in the passing and running game, I think it could push 30 or more points in Week 5.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.