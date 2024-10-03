NFL Week 5 Betting Cheat Sheet (Best Spread, Total, Underdog, Teaser, and Player Prop)
Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season is here so if you haven't already, it's time to place your bets.
If you don't want to spend the time doing boatloads of research to figure out exactly what wagers you want to make, you've come to the right place. In this article, I'm going to give you my favorite bets across each type of wager. It's a buffet of bets!
Let's dive into it.
NFL Week 5 Best Bets
- Best Spread Bet: Packers -3 (-115) vs. Rams
- Best Total Bet: Ravens vs. Bengals OVER 49.5 (-110)
- Best Upset Pick: Cowboys +115 vs. Steelers
- Best Teaser Bet: Jets +8.5 (vs. Vikings), Panthers +9.5 (vs. Bears)
- Best Player Prop: Gardner Minshew to throw an interception (-133)
Best Spread Bet: Packers -3 (-115) vs. Rams
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I wrote why I love the Packers to steamroll the Rams in this Week 5 matchup:
The Rams have made the most out of a bad situation so far this season. They've had the worst injury luck with injuries out of every team in the NFL but have managed to stay competitive in most games. Unfortunately, I think the floodgates are going to be opened this weekend when the Packers come to town.
Green Bay, despite missing Jordan Love for two of their four games, ranks sixth in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+0.8) heading into this week. Now they get to take on a Rams team that is injured offensively and abysmal defensively. The Rams defense is last in opponent yards per play (6.4), 31st in opponent EPA/Play, and 30th in opponent Success Rate.
The Packers' offense is going to eat this Los Angeles defense up.
Best Total Bet: Ravens vs. Bengals OVER 49.5 (-110)
The Ravens and Bengals have had two of the best offenses in the NFL so far this season. The Ravens lead the league in yards per play at 6.8 and the Bengals come in at ninth in that stat at 5.9. They're also both in the top 10 in points per game, scoring a combined 52 points per game.
While the Ravens' run defense has been good, their secondary has been suspect at time and the Bengals entire defense has been abysmal. This is a rivalry game between two teams whose offenses are better than their defense with that being especially the case for Cincinnati.
If you want to sit back and root for points, this is the game to do it in.
Best Upset Pick: Cowboys +115 vs. Steelers
The Dallas Cowboys are going to have a coming-out party sooner or later and it could be on Sunday night. Their biggest weakness is their inability to run the football effectively or stop the run on defense. Luckily for them, the Steelers can't run the football offensively and can be had through the air defensively.
That adds up to the Cowboys having a great stylistic matchup in this interconference showdown.
While Justin Fields and the Pittsburgh offensive has been effective, it's been tough to totally trust them. They're 21st in yards per play (4.9), 20th in EPA/Play, and 21st in Success Rate. We should also keep in mind they haven't exactly had a tough start to their schedule with their toughest games coming against a Falcons team in Kirk Cousins' first start with the team and a Chargers team who didn't have Justin Herbert for the majority of the game.
It's time to sell your stock on the Steelers and take the Cowboys as underdogs on Sunday Night Football.
Best Teaser Bet: Jets +8.5 (vs. Vikings), Panthers +9.5 (vs. Bears)
The best strategy for betting on six-point teasers is to cross as many key numbers as possible. By taking the Jets from +2.5 to +8.5 we're crossing the two key numbers in three and seven. We can cross the key number of seven by moving the Panthers from +3.5 to +9.5 against the Bears.
The Jets' defense is one of the elite units in the NFL and even if their offense doesn't live up to expectations in London, I think their defense is going to be good enough to keep this game within reach while causing Sam Darnold plenty of issues.
When it comes to the Bears, I have little faith in their offense which averages just 3.9 yards per play, the second lowest mark in the NFL. I have little faith they can win by double-digits, even against the likes of the Panthers.
Best Player Prop: Gardner Minshew to throw an interception (-133)
Gardner Minshew has already thrown three interceptions this season and now he has to face an elite secondary in the Broncos. That's going to lead Minshew to make ill-advised throws as he attempts to fit the ball in tight windows in what will likely be a close game down the stretch.
I'm surprised we're able to get -133 odds on Minshew to throw a pick in a game that seems primed for him to do exactly that.
