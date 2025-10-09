NFL Week 6 ATS Picks for Every Game (Packers Will Cover Massive Spread vs. Bengals)
Week 6 of the NFL season is set to begin tonight so it's time to lock in your pick'em pool plays and you spread bets for this weekend's action.
Only the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings are on BYE this week which means there are 15 games for us to watch and bet on from Thursday night until Monday. If you're looking for spread picks to tail, you're in the right spot.
If you want my full breakdown for all my best bets for each game, you'll find them in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my best spread bet for every game. Let's dive into them.
Best NFL Week 6 Spread Picks
All odds listed via Caesars Sportsbook
Giants vs. Eagles Spread Pick
- Pick: Giants +7.5 (-120)
Broncos vs. Jets Spread Pick
- Pick: Jets +7.5 (-120)
Cardinals vs. Colts Spread Pick
- Pick: Colts -7 (-118)
Rams vs. Ravens Spread Pick
- Pick: Rams -7.5 (-108)
Browns vs. Steelers Spread Pick
- Pick: Browns +5.5 (-105)
Chargers vs. Dolphins Spread Pick
- Pick: Chargers -4 (-109)
Patriots vs. Saints Spread Pick
- Pick: Patriots -3.5 (+100)
Seahawks vs. Jaguars Spread Pick
- Pick: Seahawks +1 (-114)
Cowboys vs. Panthers Spread Pick
- Pick: Panthers +3 (-106)
Titans vs. raiders Spread Pick
- Pick: Raiders -4 (-112)
Bengals vs. Packers Spread Pick
- Pick: Packers -14 (-113)
49ers vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick
- Pick: 49ers +3 (-108)
Lions vs. Chiefs Spread Pick
- Pick: Lions +2.5 (-110)
Bills vs. Falcons Spread Pick
- Pick: Falcons +4.5
Bears vs. Commanders Spread Pick
- Pick: Commanders -4.5 (-109)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
