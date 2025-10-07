NFL Week 6 Survivor Pool Picks (Packers, AFC West Contender Highlight Top Predictions)
A ton of upsets occurred in the NFL in Week 6, as the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots all won outright as underdogs.
That likely caused a few people to lose their Survivor Pools, which means for those still alive, you’re getting closer.
Week 6 features 15 games, including a huge double-digit spread in the Green Bay Packers-Cincinnati Bengals matchup.
That game happens to involve one of our picks for this week, but first, let’s recap how the SI Betting team did in Week 5.
NFL Week 5 Survivor Picks Recap
- Iain MacMillan: Indianapolis Colts (W)
- Peter Dewey: Arizona Cardinals (L)
Our first loss of the season, thanks to the Arizona Cardinals and the comedy of errors that occurred (We’re looking at you, Emari Demercado) in Week 5 against Tennessee.
While Dewey would be eliminated in any Survivor Pool, we’re allowing him to “buy back in” and give out picks for the rest of the season so there are multiple perspectives in this piece week in and week out.
Now, let’s talk Week 6 picks.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
NFL Week 6 Survivor Pool Picks
Green Bay Packers
Sometimes in Survivor, you just have to make the obvious pick and let other people in your pool try to get too cute and get eliminated because of it.
This week is a perfect example for doing exactly that.
The Green Bay Packers Packers are favorites of more than two touchdowns, so this shouldn't be too difficult of a game for them to get the win.
The Cincinnati Bengals have nothing to offer in terms of competing with the best teams in the NFL so the Packers should steam roll them at home. Not only that, but there aren't many great opportunities to take the Packers the rest of the season outside of a Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers.
Let's just use them in this spot and live to play another week. – Iain MacMillan
Denver Broncos
I may have lost last week, but the goal is to give our readers multiple picks to choose from each week, so I’m here and looking to get the ship back on course in Week 6.
There are a few teams to consider this week, but I lean with the Denver Broncos across the pond in London against the New York Jets.
Denver is coming off a massive win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and it has the No. 5 defense in the NFL in terms of EPA/Play. New York, on the other hand, is winless and ranks 29th in EPA/Play on defense and 21st in EPA/Play on offense. Not great.
The Broncos are a team that I don’t think has a ton of chances to be a Survivor pick going forward outside of two matchups with the Las Vegas Raiders (I don’t love using division games in Survivor) and a game against the New York Giants.
The Jets have been awful this season, and they struggled to score until garbage time against a shaky Dallas defense in Week 5.
Denver should roll in London and move to 4-2 in the 2025 season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.