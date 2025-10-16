NFL Week 7 ATS Picks for Every Game (Patriots Will Cover in Mike Vrabel Revenge Game)
Week 7 of the NFL season is here and it's time for us to place our bets on each game.
The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are on BYE this week, which means we have 15 games to watch and wager on. If you're looking for a few spread bets to place, you're in the right spot. In this article, I'm going to give you my spread pick for every single Week 7 game.
Let's dive into them.
Best NFL Week 7 Spread Picks
Steelers vs. Bengals Spread Pick
- Pick: Steelers -5.5 (-106)
Rams vs. Jaguars Spread Pick
- Pick: Rams -3 (-105)
Eagles vs. Vikings Spread Pick
- Pick: Eagles -1.5 (-115)
Raiders vs. Chiefs Spread Pick
- Pick: Raiders +11.5 (-105)
Saints vs. Bears Spread Pick
- Pick: Saints +5.5 (-112)
Dolphins vs. Browns Spread Pick
- Pick: Browns -2.5 (-115)
Panthers vs. Jets Spread Pick
- Pick: Panthers -1.5 (-114)
Patriots vs. Titans Spread Pick
- Pick: Patriots -7 (-110)
Colts vs. Chargers Spread Pick
- Pick: Colts +1.5 (-108)
Giants vs. Broncos Spread Pick
- Pick: Broncos -7 (-110)
Commanders vs. Cowboys Spread Pick
- Pick: Commanders -1.5 (-108)
Packers vs. Cardinals Spread Pick
- Pick: Packers -6.5 (-112)
Falcons vs. 49ers Spread Pick
- Pick: Falcons +1.5 (-108)
Buccaneers vs. Lions Spread Pick
- Pick: Lions -5.5 (-115)
Texans vs. Seahawks Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans +3.5 (-118)
