NFL Week 9 Survivor Pool Picks (Bengals Over Raiders Lead This Week's Predictions)
It’s nearly the midway point of the NFL season, and Survivor Pool players have likely already seen most of their field fall out over the first eight weeks.
If you’re still alive – let’s go! That’s an impressive feat in a season that featured a ton of upsets in the first few weeks.
As we head into Week 9, the SI Betting team is back with two picks for Week 9 for those looking for Survivor advice.
But first, let’s recap Week 8’s performance.
NFL Week 8 Survivor Picks Recap
- Peter Dewey: Denver Broncos (W)
- Iain MacMillan: Detroit Lions (W)
After another 2-0 week, things get a little harder in Week 9, as we may not be able to fade the Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints – who have dropped six games in a row.
Here’s where the SI Betting team is leaning this week.
NFL Week 9 Survivor Pool Picks
Cincinnati Bengals
If you haven’t used the Cincinnati Bengals yet – and if you’re still alive you probably haven’t – this may be the week to back Joe Burrow and company.
Cincy is a 7.5-point favorite at home in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders, who have dropped four games in a row.
Gardner Minshew and the Las Vegas offense has not been able to get going as of late, and they lead the NFL in turnovers so far in 2024.
That sets up well for the Bengals, who are coming off a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. Cincy (3-5) desperately needs a win to get back in the playoff mix, and it should dominate a Raiders defense that has allowed the fourth-most points in the NFL this season.
Since the Bengals have been impossible to trust against most opponents, this is one of the few spots I’d consider using them for the rest of 2024. – Peter Dewey
If you're still alive in your survivor pool, there's a good chance you can still use the Bengals because if you had used them earlier in the season when they were big favorites, you likely would've been eliminated.
Now, they're at home to the Raiders as touchdown favorites and I'd be shocked if they allow themselves to get upset once again.
The Raiders enter this game ranking dead last in the NFL in EPA per play, even worse than the likes of the Carolina Panthers.
With Davante Adams now with the Jets, they have almost no offensive weapons to turn to and their run game is one of the worst I've seen in years. They have no way to keep pace with a Bengals offense which remains one of the best in the NFL.
Cincinnati should win this one in a rout. -- Iain MacMillan
