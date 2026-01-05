NFL Wild Card Round Opening Odds for Every Game (Bills, Rams Set as Road Favorites)
The stage is set for the NFL playoffs!
A wild Week 18 saw the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers get in as the final division winners in the NFL, while the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks clinched the top seeds in the league.
There were some teams that missed opportunities in Week 18 as well. The Philadelphia Eagles blew a chance for the No. 2 seed in the NFC, losing to the Washington Commanders to set up a first-round date with the San Francisco 49ers.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers sat Justin Herbert in Week 18 and dropped to the No. 7 seed in the AFC, setting up a matchup with the New England Patriots on NFL Wild Card Weekend.
There are a ton of great matchups to dive into this week, including the third matchup of the season between NFC North rivals -- the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.
Denver and Seattle will be on the bye, but there are still six terrific games to dive into, starting with a pair of matchups on Saturday, Jan. 10 and ending with a Monday Night Football matchup on Jan. 12.
The SI Betting team will have you covered with picks, props, anytime touchdown scorers, trends and more for each of the playoff matchups this week. Here's a look at the opening odds for each matchup and the schedule for wild card weekend.
NFL Odds for Every Wild Card Weekend Game
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Saturday, Jan. 10 Games
Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers
- Spread: Rams -10 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
- Spread: Packers -1.5 (+100)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Jan. 11 Games
Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Spread: Bills -1.5 (-102)
- Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Spread: Eagles -3 (-105)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots
- Spread: Patriots -3.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday, Jan. 12 Game
Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Spread: Texans -3 (-105)
- Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
