Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Bruins-Islanders, Mammoth-Sabres, Golden Knights-Red Wings)
We have another Tuesday night full of hockey action with 10 NHL games on the docket.
The New York Islanders host the Boston Bruins in one of the early games at 7 p.m., and the Winnipeg Jets visit the Los Angeles Kings to close things out at 10:30 p.m.
My best bets for Tuesday night are targeting a high-scoring rematch, a road favorite, and a home team to win big.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Nov. 4.
NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 4
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Bruins vs. Islanders OVER 6.5 (+100)
- Mammoth (-130) at Sabres
- Golden Knights -1.5 (+130) vs. Red Wings
Bruins vs. Islanders OVER 6.5 (+100)
The Boston Bruins took down the New York Islanders last week in a 5-2 final and now the two meet up on Long Island on Tuesday night.
These are still two of the more profitable over teams this season. The Bruins have gone over in eight of 14 contests with the Islanders hitting the over in nine of their first 12 games to start the season.
The Islanders and Bruins are both in the top five in terms of expected goals against per 60 minutes, per Natural Stat Trick, with New York at 3.04 and Boston at 3.00. They’re also generating enough to hang around in the middle of the pack in expected goals for per 60.
We had seven goals in last week’s meeting and I don’t see a reason to expect anything different this time around.
Mammoth (-130) at Sabres
The Utah Mammoth have lost two straight games after a seven-game winning streak, but they weren’t particularly outplayed in either. They had the same number of shots as the Oilers in Edmonton and outshot the Lightning 27-25 in a 4-2 loss.
Utah now gets a chance to face off against a banged up Buffalo squad that has been up and down this season.
The Sabres have gone to overtime in four straight games, losing three straight before taking down the Capitals in a shootout. They were outshot 34-24 in that one, though, and Utah has a habit of outshooting teams as well.
The Mammoth are 8-4-0 this season while the Sabres sit at 5-4-3. This line should be bigger for Utah so I’ll happily take the Mammoth at just -130 on Tuesday night.
Golden Knights -1.5 (+130) vs. Red Wings
A quick glance at the Vegas Golden Knights’ record may not inspire much confidence. They’re just 6-2-3 on the season and have lost three of their last four. However, those losses came in Florida and Tampa Bay, and against the Avalanche at home.
They now get to face off against a Red Wings team that has played a ton of hockey in recent weeks. This will be Detroit’s eighth game in 14 nights with a bunch of travel mixed in. It’s at the end of a long road trip for the Wings after going to a shootout twice in their last three games.
The Red Wings only have four losses this season, but all of them were by at least two goals: 5-1, 4-2, 7-2, and 5-2. Vegas will take advantage of a tired Detroit squad with a big home win on Tuesday night.
