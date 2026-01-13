Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Bruins-Red Wings, Islanders-Jets, Stars-Ducks)

We have another big slate in the NHL on Tuesday night with 10 games on the docket.

I’m looking at a home favorite, road underdog, and high-scoring game in Anaheim tonight.

Let’s build on Monday’s 2-1 night as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Jan. 13.

NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 13

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Boston Bruins (-130) vs. Detroit Red Wings

New York Islanders (+114) at Winnipeg Jets

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks OVER 6.5 (-130)

The Bruins have been a streaky team this season, and they’re hot right now. After losing six straight games, they’re 5-1-0 in their last six with a goal differential of 28-14. Their last two wins were impressive in different ways, blowing out the Rangers 10-2 then shutting out the Penguins 1-0 the following day.

Boston catches Detroit on the second half of a back-to-back after the Red Wings clawed out a tough win over the Hurricanes on Monday night. The Wings are 3-4-2 on back-to-backs this season, losing their last one in Pittsburgh on New Year’s Day.

The B’s have been fantastic at home this season at 15-8-1 while the Wings are 12-7-3 on the road. That includes 5-3 as home favorites for Boston and 6-9 as road underdogs for Detroit.

The Islanders have quietly been one of the best teams in the league this season, going 25-15-5 overall and 11-7-3 on the road. Meanwhile, last year’s Presidents’ Trophy winners are 17-22-5 and 10-9-3 in Winnipeg.

The Jets did win their last two games, but they were outshot in each of them, and neither the Kings nor Devils are especially tough teams right now.

The Isles are riding a four-game point streak and are 6-2-1 in their last nine games. They’re the better team here and shouldn’t be underdogs tonight in Winnipeg.



If the Ducks are playing, they’re a good chance the game is going over. They’re 31-14 to the over this season as they’ve played open hockey on both ends of the ice.

Anaheim allows a league-high 3.73 goals per game while scoring 3.24 themselves. It’s gone over the total in each of its last eight games, allowing five or more goals in five straight and seven of those eight contests.

The Stars beat the Ducks 8-3 last month after Anaheim took down Dallas 7-5 in November. That’s 23 goals in two games. This should easily fly over this 6.5 total tonight.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.