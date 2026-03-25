Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Bruins-Sabres, Rangers-Maple Leafs)

There are two games in the NHL on Wednesday night between full slates on Tuesday and Thursday.

I’m once again targeting a pair of rested teams and an UNDER for my NHL best bets tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, March 25.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, March 25

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Buffalo Sabres -1.5 (+120) vs. Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres UNDER 6.5 (-108)

New York Rangers (-122) at Toronto Maple Leafs

The Sabres were one of the teams off last night while Boston fell at home to the Maple Leafs.

Buffalo had a successful road trip out west, winning the first three games before an overtime loss in Anaheim. The Sabres are now back at home, where they’re 22-9-3 on the season.

The Bruins’ poor play caught up to them last night, and going up to Buffalo won’t be easy. I’ll take the home side by margin tonight in this Atlantic Division showdown.

The Sabres allowed six goals last time out, but that was in the second half of a back-to-back. They had allowed just five goals in their previous five games, including two shutout victories in Vegas and San Jose.

Boston also has a strong stretch of games going UNDER the total. The Bruins have gone UNDER 6.5 in three of their last four games and six of their last eight.

The Maple Leafs put it all on the line to play spoiler in Boston last night, and now return home to face the Rangers. New York was the other team off last night following a no-show effort on Monday night against Ottawa.

The Rangers now go out on the road, where they’re an impressive 19-16-2, considering their 9-18-7 record at home. They’ve lost five in a row, but this is a good spot for them to get back on track against a tired Toronto team.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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