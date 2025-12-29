Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Capitals-Panthers, Oilers-Jets, Wild-Golden Knights)
The NHL is officially back from the holiday break with a full 11-game slate on the docket on Monday night.
The Florida Panthers host the Washington Capitals in one of the early games, with the Minnesota Wild visiting the Vegas Golden Knights among the games in the late slot.
I’m looking at a high-scoring game in Florida, a road favorite, and a road underdog.
Let’s start the week right as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Dec. 29.
NHL Best Bets for Monday, Dec. 29
- Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers OVER 5.5 (-120)
- Edmonton Oilers (-130) at Winnipeg Jets
- Minnesota Wild (+100) at Vegas Golden Knights
Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers OVER 5.5 (-120)
The Capitals and Panthers had mixed results over the weekend, with Washington getting an overtime win in New Jersey and Florida losing at home to the Lightning. However, both games did go over the total, which has been a recent trend for these two squads.
The Caps have now gone over the total in two straight games and three of their last four, with Logan Thompson allowing 13 goals in his last three starts. The Panthers have trended to the over all season at 21-16, but especially recently with four straight and seven of their last nine games going over the total.
Furthermore, the Panthers won the first meeting 6-3 last month, and the final two meetings last season also had 6-3 final scores.
This game should be another high-scoring contest with both teams in the bottom third of the league in terms of expected goals against per 60 minutes in the last 10 contests, per Natural Stat Trick.
Edmonton Oilers (-130) at Winnipeg Jets
The Oilers and Jets are two of Canada’s biggest hopes for a Stanley Cup in the Western Conference, and both teams had shaky starts to the season. However, Edmonton has bounced back nicely in recent weeks with Connor McDavid putting the team on his back, while the Jets have still struggled since Connor Hellebuyck’s return.
The Oilers dominated the Jets to a 6-2 win three weeks ago, and although this game is in Winnipeg, I’m expecting another win for Edmonton.
The Jets have lost five straight games and eight of their last nine contests, with not much going right at either end of the ice. Winnipeg has the fifth-lowest expected goals per 60 and is right in the middle of the pack in xGF/60 over the last 10 games.
Minnesota Wild (+100) at Vegas Golden Knights
The Wild made a statement when they traded for Quinn Hughes a few weeks ago, and their play on the ice has backed it up. They did have back-to-back losses against the Avalanche and Predators, but bounced back for a road win in Winnipeg on Saturday night.
Looking at the bigger picture, though, the Wild are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games and 20-4-3 since the start of November. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights have lost four of their last five games and have gone just 7-4-5 since November 22.
Vegas is dealing with injuries to both Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore, with William Karlsson also out long term.
The Wild are buzzing and should continue their winning ways in Vegas on Monday night.
