Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Devils-Rangers, Senators-Panthers, Jets-Blackhawks)

We had a rough night on Monday, but there are 10 NHL games on the docket as we look to bounce back on Tuesday night.

I’m targeting a trio of road favorites for my NHL picks tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, March 31.

NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, March 31

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New Jersey Devils (-120) at New York Rangers

Ottawa Senators -1.5 (+142) at Florida Panthers

Winnipeg Jets (-148) at Chicago Blackhawks

New Jersey Devils (-120) at New York Rangers

While this game may not have playoff implications, it’s always intense when the Devils and Rangers face off. And recently, it’s been the Devils getting the last laugh.

New Jersey has won three straight meetings, including two this season, and five of the last six. The Devils beat the Rangers 6-3 on March 7 and then again on March 18.

The Rangers are coming off two wins over the Blackhawks and Panthers, but the Devils should get up for this game while those two opponents have packed it in.

Ottawa Senators -1.5 (+142) at Florida Panthers

The Panthers have home-ice advantage tonight, but that’s about the only advantage they have. The Senators have been in Florida for a few days since losing to the Lightning on Saturday, while the Cats will be playing their third game in four nights after road losses to the Islanders and Rangers.

Florida has now lost three in a row and four of its last five games, falling by at least two goals in the last two.

Ottawa is pushing for a playoff spot and should get back on track tonight against a Florida team that is a shell of itself, and is rightfully tanking the rest of the season.

Winnipeg Jets (-148) at Chicago Blackhawks

Winnipeg has climbed its way back into the Western Conference playoff race. It’s still on the outside looking in, but every game is a must-win now for the Jets.

On the flip side, the Blackhawks are simply playing out the string on the season. They’ve lost three straight, getting outscored 16-5, and five of their last six.

The Jets just got a road win in Colorado and should keep the foot on the gas tonight in Chicago.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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