Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Flyers-Red Wings, Penguins-Devils, Golden Knights-Kraken)

We have a massive 14-game slate in the NHL tonight after a profitable 2-1 performance on Wednesday.

I’m targeting a trio of road teams for my NHL picks tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, April 9.

NHL Best Bets for Thursday, April 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia Flyers (-102) at Detroit Red Wings

Pittsburgh Penguins (-112) at New Jersey Devils

Vegas Golden Knights -1.5 (+140) at Seattle Kraken

Philadelphia Flyers (-102) at Detroit Red Wings

The Flyers came through for us on Tuesday night with a 5-1 win in New Jersey as road underdogs, and I’m going right back to them tonight in Detroit.

Philadelphia has split two meetings against the Red Wings in recent weeks, and the Flyers are looking to win their fourth game in a row for the first time this season. They’ve looked like a different team since the return of Tyson Foerster and NHL debut of Porter Martone.

On the flip side, Detroit is looking to avoid its fourth straight loss. The Wings have lost six of their last seven games and seven of their last nine.

Pittsburgh Penguins (-112) at New Jersey Devils

We faded the Devils at home against the Flyers on Tuesday, and are doing the same against the other Pennsylvania team tonight.

The Penguins are coming off two big wins over the Panthers as they outscored the Cats 14-6 in those two contests. They’ve now won four of their last five games.

The Devils have been very up and down as of late, and didn’t exactly look dangerous against the Flyers on Tuesday night.

Pittsburgh got a pair of 4-1 wins over the Devils this calendar year, and we could see a similar final score tonight in New Jersey.

Vegas Golden Knights -1.5 (+140) at Seattle Kraken

The NHL’s two newest teams are trending in opposite directions as they face off on Thursday night. Vegas is 4-0-0 with a goal differential of 17-7 under John Tortorella, while Seattle has been outscored 27-10 during its six-game losing streak.

The Kraken actually won the first two meetings over the Golden Knights, but those matchups shouldn’t carry over into tonight. Vegas is pushing for the top spot in the Pacific while the Kraken are preparing for the offseason.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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