Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Kings-Red Wings, Golden Knights-Canadiens, Sharks-Canucks)

We have a big slate in the NHL on Tuesday night with 10 games on the docket.

I struggled on Monday night as the Mammoth got shut out in Tampa Bay and the Bruins lost to the Rangers in overtime. I’m looking to bounce back tonight with bets on the Red Wings, a high-scoring game in Montreal, and the Sharks as road favorites.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets for Tuesday, Jan. 27.

NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 27

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Detroit Red Wings (-125) vs. Los Angeles Kings

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens OVER 6.5 (-110)

San Jose Sharks (-125) at Vancouver Canucks

The Kings had their Monday night game in Columbus rescheduled due to weather, and now are in Detroit to take on the Red Wings. Los Angeles has won its last two games, but victories over the Blues and Rangers aren’t that impressive. Furthermore, the Kings lost their previous four games and six of seven prior to their last two wins.

The Red Wings are 4-0-1 in their last five games and 8-1-1 in their last 10. They’ve posted a goal differential of 36-21 in that span, only losing in Boston and Minnesota on no days rest both times.

John Gibson has been a difference-maker during his first season in Detroit as well. He is 21-9-1 with a 2.62 goals-against average and .906 save percentage, including 8-0-0 with 14 goals against in his last eight starts and 17-2-0 with a .931 SV% since the beginning of December.

Detroit has now had two days off since a victory in Winnipeg, and is 18-8-1 at home this season. The Red Wings should be bigger favorites tonight against an inconsistent Kings squad.

The Golden Knights and Canadiens have both played a ton of high-scoring games this season. Vegas has gone over the total in three straight games and five of its last six, bringing it to 28-20-3 to the over this season. Montreal is at 32-19-1 to the over this year, including overs in four of its last five contests.

Neither team has been strong in net this season despite each side using at least three netminders. Akira Schmid is likely to start for Vegas, and he has an .896 save percentage this year. Jakub Dobes and his .887 SV% is confirmed to start for the home squad.

Both of these teams are capable of putting up a handful of goals and neither goalie will steal a game. I’m surprised we’re getting a pick’em price on the over 6.5 tonight in Montreal.



The Sharks have been one of the most pleasant surprises in the league this season, if not the most surprising team, largely due to Macklin Celebrini. The sophomore center has 74 points in 50 games, helping the Sharks to a 26-21-3 record in the early stages of a rebuild.

The Canucks are just entering a rebuild – or at least they should be. They’re 17-30-5 on the season, including an embarrassing 5-16-3 at home.

San Jose has been alternating wins and losses in its last seven games, but this is a great opportunity to string two wins together. The Canucks have lost two straight and are just 2-13-2 since December 22.

