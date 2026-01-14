Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Kraken-Devils, Flyers-Sabres, Golden Knights-Kings)

The NHL slows things down on Wednesday night with four games on the docket.

I’m looking at a trio of road teams to get the job done and send the fans home unhappy.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Jan. 14.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 14

Seattle Kraken (+124) at New Jersey Devils

Philadelphia Flyers (+120) at Buffalo Sabres

Vegas Golden Knights (-118) at Los Angeles Kings

The Kraken continue their Eastern Conference road trip with a matchup against the Devils tonight. They beat the Rangers 4-2 on Monday night, so they haven’t had to travel far on their day off.

On the other hand, this will be the Devils’ third game in four nights and first game back at home after a four-game road trip. They’re coming off a 5-2 win in Minnesota, but should have tired legs against Seattle tonight.

The Devils are probably the better team overall, but they’re scuffling as of late and Seattle has the rest advantage. I’ll take the value on the underdog at +124.

The Flyers are looking to get back on track as they head to Buffalo on Wednesday night. They’re coming off two blowout losses at home to the Lightning, but could be getting Bobby Brink and Jamie Drysdale back tonight.

The Sabres are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Panthers after three straight wins. Buffalo isn’t quite as good as its recent record shows, and the Flyers are better than the 12-3 goal differential in their last two losses.

Rick Tocchet should have his team ready to play a good road game in Buffalo tonight.



The Golden Knights have found their game again. They’ve won four straight games following a five-game losing streak, including a 7-2 win in San Jose on Sunday to start their road trip.

Meanwhile, the Kings have lost three of four and five of their last eight games, with two of those victories coming in a shootout.

Vegas is healthy now with Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore both back in the lineup, while the Kings are still missing Anze Kopitar.

The Golden Knights are 11-5-6 on the road this season and the Kings are just 7-10-5 at home.

