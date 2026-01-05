Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mammoth-Rangers, Ducks-Capitals, Wild-Kings)
The first Monday of 2026 brings us a five-game slate in the NHL.
The New York Rangers return from the Winter Classic to host the Utah Mammoth, and the Minnesota Wild face off against the Kings in Los Angeles to close out the slate.
I’m looking at the Mammoth as road underdogs, a high-scoring game in Washington, and the Wild as road favorites on Monday night.
Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Jan. 5.
NHL Best Bets for Monday, Jan. 5
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Utah Mammoth (-105) at New York Rangers
- Anaheim Ducks at Washington Capitals OVER 6.5 (-105)
- Minnesota Wild (-115) at Los Angeles Kings
Utah Mammoth (-105) at New York Rangers
The Rangers kept their perfect record in outdoor games intact with a 5-1 win in Miami on Friday night, but now return home to face off against the Mammoth. New York is just 5-10-3 at home this season, and had a long road trip that culminated in the Winter Classic.
Meanwhile, Utah has been up in the tri-state area, beating the Islanders 7-2 before a 4-1 loss in Newark on Saturday.
The Mammoth have been one of the best teams this season in terms of driving play. They’ve had 53.75% of the expected goals share at 5-on-5 this season, good for fifth in the NHL, and a league-high 58.71% in the last 10 games, per Natural Stat Trick.
This is a tough spot for the Rangers after that long road trip, and the Mammoth should take advantage at Madison Square Garden.
Anaheim Ducks at Washington Capitals OVER 6.5 (-105)
The Ducks have been the most profitable team in the league when it comes to betting the over this season, going 27-14 in the first half of the season. That hasn’t changed recently with four straight overs and seven of their last eight games going over the total.
The Capitals typically played lower-scoring games earlier in the season, but they’re now hitting the over at a 50% clip thanks to a five-game streak that ended against the Blackhawks on Saturday.
Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal was starting to establish himself over the last few years, but he’s at an .887 save percentage and 3.22 goals-against average this season.
Logan Thompson (15-11-4, .915 SV%, 2.37 GAA) has been strong for Washington but has allowed 23 goals in his last six starts. They might also turn to backup Charlie Lindgren, who’s posted an .887 SV% and 3.07 GAA this season.
Either way, the Ducks play open hockey and that should lead to another over tonight.
Minnesota Wild (-115) at Los Angeles Kings
The Wild and Kings face off for the second time in as many games here, and it’s once again in Los Angeles. The home team came away with a 5-4 shootout win on Saturday night, but it’s hard to beat the same team twice in a row.
Minnesota has also been the better team overall this season. They stand at 25-10-8, including 10-1-3 in the last 14 games, thanks in part to the addition of Quinn Hughes. Meanwhile the Kings are just 17-14-9 and 3-6-2 in their last 11 contests.
There isn’t a ton much more to say here. The Wild have been fine on the road this season as well at 12-6-3 while the Kings are just 6-9-4 at home.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.