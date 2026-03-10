Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Maple Leafs-Canadiens, Islanders-Blues, Golden Knights-Stars)

There is a big slate of NHL games on Tuesday night as teams continue to fight for playoff spots in the home stretch.

I had a rough go of it last night, and am targeting a high-scoring game in Montreal as well as a pair of favorites in an attempt to bounce back tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, March 10.

NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, March 10

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens OVER 6.5 (-125)

New York Islanders (-120) at St. Louis Blues

Dallas Stars (-155) vs. Vegas Golden Knights

There should be a lot of goals in Montreal tonight in this Canadian clash. The Maple Leafs are 36-23-5 to the OVER this season, with the Canadiens a bit better at 39-22-1.

There have been a total of 34 goals in Toronto’s last five games – 11 for the Leafs and 23 against them. The Leafs have allowed 11 goals in their last two games alone.

Montreal has been scoring and allowing plenty of goals as well, with 23 goals for and 22 against in five games since the Olympic break.

The Canadiens should put up at least four goals, and the Leafs are capable of getting their share as well.

The Islanders close out a four-game road trip in St. Louis tonight, while the Blues return home from a four-game trip of their own. I always like to fade a team in its first game back home after a long road trip, especially when they only had one day off as the Blues did.

Yes, the Blues did sweep that road trip, but they were outshot 36-27 in Seattle and then 25-13 in San Jose before shutting out the Ducks. St. Louis is playing over its head right now, and that has to end sooner rather than later.

The Islanders are a much better team than the Blues this season, and honestly should be bigger favorites tonight despite St. Louis’ recent stretch. I’ll happily back the Isles at this cheap -120 price.

The Golden Knights are losing their grip in the Pacific Division. They’ve lost five of their last six games, and the lone victory came in overtime. Vegas has lost to Minnesota and Edmonton by a final score of 4-2 in each of its last two games, and it doesn’t get any easier in Dallas tonight.

The Stars are without Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz, but you couldn’t tell that based on their recent results. They’ve won 11 of their last 12 games, and that loss came in a shootout against the Avalanche.

Dallas is 19-7-3 on the season while Vegas is 15-11-7 on the road. The Stars also won the first two meetings in Vegas, and should get another victory tonight on home ice.

