Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Oilers-Sabres, Hurricanes-Bruins, Mammoth-Ducks)

The NHL has six games on the docket on Monday night after a busy weekend.
The Edmonton Oilers visit the Buffalo Sabres in one of the earlier games, while the Anaheim Ducks host the Utah Mammoth in the lone 10 p.m. et game of the slate.
My best bets for Monday night are looking at a high-scoring game in Buffalo, the Bruins as home underdogs, and the Mammoth on the road.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Nov. 17.
NHL Best Bets for Monday, Nov. 17
- Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres OVER 6.5 (-122)
- Boston Bruins (+150) vs. Carolina Hurricanes
- Utah Mammoth (-118) at Anaheim Ducks
Oilers vs. Sabres OVER 6.5 (-122)
The Oilers and Sabres are both coming off high-scoring overtime victories on Saturday night.
Buffalo salvaged a win on its four-game road trip, coming back to take down the Red Wings 5-4. Meanwhile, Edmonton earned the 4-3 win in Carolina after blowing an early 2-0 lead.
The first game back home after a long road trip is always a tough one, especially so when you have Connor McDavid coming to town. The Sabres have allowed 21 goals in their last four games, and the Oilers should be able to put up their half of this 6.5 total.
Then we rely on the Sabres to score a few themselves, which they’re more than capable of doing.
The over is 11-8-1 in Edmonton’s games and 10-6-2 in Buffalo’s. Those trends will continue tonight.
Bruins (+150) vs. Hurricanes
No one thought that the Bruins would be sitting atop the Atlantic Division at any point this season, let alone after a 3-6-0 start. Since then, however, Boston is 9-2-0, with both losses coming in Ottawa.
The B’s continue to get a bit disrespected in the odds, and I think that’s the case here.
The Hurricanes will be playing their third game in four nights, and sixth in 10 days. They haven’t been as dominant as usual this season, and the Bruins are the type of team that can take advantage of that.
Boston could very well be without Charlie McAvoy after he took a puck to the face on Saturday night, but I still like the Bruins at this +150 price at home.
Mammoth (-118) at Ducks
The Mammoth are only 5-6 on the road this season, a far cry from their 5-1-1 record at home, but this is a schedule spot that may be in their favor. Utah had two days off after a Friday night loss, giving it plenty of time to reset for this one.
On the flip side, the Ducks are coming home from a three-game road trip that ended in Minnesota on Saturday night. This will be their seventh game in 12 days, with travel in between all of them.
Anaheim’s underlying metrics haven’t been strong this season, with the ninth-lowest expected goals share at 5-on-5 (47.69%), per Natural Stat Trick, while Utah ranks eighth at 53.2%.
These teams are on a similar trajectory and should be fun to watch for years to come, but the Mammoth have the edge tonight.
