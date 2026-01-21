Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Red Wings-Maple Leafs, Ducks-Avalanche, Islanders-Kraken)

The NHL slows back down with a six-game slate on Wednesday night.

The Wild and Canadiens going over the total saved us from getting shut out last night, and hopefully, we can bounce back tonight.

I’m looking at a pair of high-scoring games and a road underdog for my picks tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Jan. 21.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 21

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs OVER 6.5 (+105)

Anaheim Ducks vs. Colorado Avalanche OVER 6.5 (-135)

New York Islanders (-115) at Seattle Kraken

The Maple Leafs have found their scoring touch in recent games, but they’ve allowed plenty of pucks to go into their own net as well. They’ve been 24-17 in their last five games for an average of just over eight goals per contest.

The Red Wings are also coming off a high-scoring win in Ottawa, taking down the Senators 4-3 in overtime.

On the season, the Red Wings and Maple Leafs are both in the bottom-third of the league in terms of expected goals allowed per 60 minutes at 5-on-5, per Natural Stat Trick, and their goaltending hasn’t been able to bail them out enough.

This should be a back-and-forth affair in Toronto as the Maple Leafs look to avoid getting swept in the four-game season series.

We’re paying a bit of juice at -135 here, but I’m surprised this isn’t up to a flat seven yet. The Ducks play open hockey on both ends of the ice, and the Avalanche are more than capable of capitalizing on that.

The Avalanche lead the league with 3.21 xGF/60 at 5-on-5 this season and the Ducks aren’t too far behind at 2.93 xGF/60 while allowing 2.82 xGA/60.

Anaheim is coming off a 5-3 win over the Rangers following three low-scoring games. However, the Ducks are still 32-17 to the over this season, and the Avs have gone over in three straight games as well.

Colorado might get to five or six goals itself, and its goaltending hasn’t been as great as earlier in the season, so Anaheim will get a few as well.



The Islanders wrap up a long road trip in Seattle. It’s been an up-and-down trip so far for the Isles, who have alternated wins and losses in their last seven games. However, the Kraken present an opportunity to end the trip on a high note.

Seattle has lost four games in a row and six of its last seven. Its only win came against the lowly Rangers, and the Kraken have been outscored 16-8 in their last three games.

The Islanders have posted a strong 13-9-3 record on the road while the Kraken are just 10-8-5 at home. New York is the better team and should be a bigger favorite tonight in Seattle.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.