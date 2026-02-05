Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Senators-Flyers, Islanders-Devils, Kings-Golden Knights)

There are seven NHL games on the docket tonight ahead of the Olympic break.

The Canadiens and Blue Jackets won easily, and the Battle of Alberta went over the total for a 3-0 performance last night.

I’m looking at a home underdog, a road underdog, and a home favorite tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Feb. 5.

NHL Best Bets for Thursday, Feb. 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia Flyers (+120) vs. Ottawa Senators

New York Islanders (-105) at New Jersey Devils

Vegas Golden Knights (-130) vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Flyers got back on track on Tuesday night with a 4-2 win over the Capitals and now have a chance to go into the break on a high note as they host the Senators tonight.

This will be the third game in four nights for Ottawa after a win in Pittsburgh and loss in Carolina. Meanwhile, the Flyers had two days off prior to their win on Tuesday.

These teams are close in the standings but the Flyers have the rest advantage and are at home. I’ll take them at this underdog price tonight with Dan Vladar back between the pipes.

The Devils are limping into the Olympic break. They’re still without Jack Hughes, and their offense has taken a huge hit during his absence. New Jersey has lost four of its last five games, scoring a total of nine goals in that span.

On the flip side, the Islanders are establishing their playoff position in the Metropolitan Division. They bounced back with an overtime win against the Penguins on Tuesday night, and have a chance to sweep the four-game season series against the Devils tonight.

The Islanders already beat the Devils 3-2, 2-1, and 9-0 in their three meetings. Ilya Sorokin should make it a clean sweep tonight.



The Golden Knights and Kings both played last night, but Los Angeles had a much tougher time.



The Kraken handed the Kings their second straight loss, and Los Angeles then had to travel to Las Vegas for tonight’s matchup.

On the flip side, Vegas skated to a relatively easy 5-2 home win over the Canucks last night to end a five-game losing streak.

The Kings may have made the move for Artemi Panarin yesterday, but he’s not playing until after the Olympic break, and everything favors Vegas at home tonight.

