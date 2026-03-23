The New York Rangers host the Ottawa Senators in the lone NHL game on Monday night.

I’m targeting the Senators as road favorites for my NHL best bets tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, March 23.

NHL Best Bets for Monday, March 23

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Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ottawa Senators -1.5 (+124) at New York Rangers

Rangers Team Total UNDER 2.5 (-130) vs. Senators

Brady Tkachuk Anytime Goalscorer (+150) at Rangers

The Rangers have come back down to Earth after winning four straight games. They’ve since lost their last four games, including a 3-2 shootout defeat to the Jets on Sunday.

Those first three losses for the Rangers were all by three goals, and I think the Senators can get back to that here on Monday night.

New York is just 1-9-1 in the second half of back-to-backs this season, scoring 1.45 goals per game. The Rangers just had a back-to-back, listing 6-3 to the Devils and in Columbus on consecutive nights.

The Senators are pushing for a playoff spot, and should get another big win in New York tonight.

Alternatively, we can simply fade the Rangers’ offense with a team total UNDER.

As mentioned above, New York averages just 1.45 goals per game in the second half of a back-to-back. Overall, the Rangers’ 2.79 goals per game are the seventh-fewest in the league.

The Senators have allowed two goals in each of their last two games, holding the Islanders to 19 shots on goal and the Maple Leafs to 14 SOG.

Brady Tkachuk has helped power the Senators since the Olympic break, putting up 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in 12 games. That includes goals in two of his last four games, and he’s been generating a ton of chances as well.

Tkachuk scored and had three assists in an 8-4 win over the Rangers back in January. I’ll back him to light the lamp again tonight at these +150 odds.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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