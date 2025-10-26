Is Nico Collins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Texans)
The Houston Texans will be without their top offensive weapon on Sunday, as star wide receiver Nico Collins (concussion) has been ruled out against the San Francisco 49ers.
Collins was injured in Week 7 on Monday night, and he has yet to clear concussion protocol for Houston.
In addition to Collins, the Texans have also ruled out veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk (hamstring) for Week 8.
Houston is a 1.5-point favorite in Week 8, and it desperately needs a win to remain in the playoff mix in the AFC. After starting the season 0-3, Houston is just 2-4 overall and in third place in the AFC South.
Collins hasn’t been elite in the 2025 season, catching just 26 passes across six games for 339 yards and three touchdowns.
Last season, he had 1,006 receiving yards and seven scores in just 12 games.
With Collins out, CJ Stroud will have to look elsewhere at receiver on Sunday.
Here’s a breakdown of the best player prop for the Texans-49ers clash in Week 8.
Best Texans Prop Bet for Week 8 vs. 49ers With Nico Collins Out
Dalton Schultz OVER 5.5 Receptions (+107)
With Collins and Kirk out of the lineup, someone has to catch the ball for this Houston offense against a San Francisco team that is 17th in the NFL in EPA/Pass in the 2025 season.
Tight end Dalton Schultz may be the most reliable option in the passing game for CJ Stroud, as he’s coming off a nine-catch, 98-yard showing in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Schultz was targeted 10 times in that game, and the veteran has at least five catches (and six targets) in each of his last four appearances.
That volume should rise with Collins and Kirk out, making him an intriguing plus-money target on Sunday afternoon.
