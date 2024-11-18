Is Nico Collins Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Cowboys)
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) is officially set to return on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.
Collins was questionable for Week 10 against the Detroit Lions, but he ended up missing the game after spending four weeks on injured reserve. Houston has now taken Collins off the injury report ahead of Monday night’s contest.
Collins was off to a great start this season before injuring his hamstring, catching 32 passes for 567 yards and three scores in his first five games.
Will he pick up where he left off on Monday night against Dallas?
Here’s a breakdown of his prop bets for this matchup.
Best Nico Collins Prop Bets for Week 11 vs. Cowboys
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over +100/Under -130)
- Receiving Yards: 71.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +120
Before he got hurt, Collins was averaging over 100 receiving yards per game, and he’s cleared 71.5 receiving yards in every game.
With Stefon Diggs (torn ACL) out for the season, Collins should step into a massive role from here on out for Houston.
Dallas is a beatable defense this season, allowing the second highest net yards per pass attempt in the 2024 campaign.
Collins should return to his usual role after sitting out in Week 10, and I expect him to soar past this yardage prop for the sixth time in as many games.
