Is Nico Collins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Jaguars)
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins missed five games earlier this season with a hamstring injury, but he has returned to play in the team’s last two games.
This week, Collins missed some practice time, but he’s off the Texans’ injury report against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Since returning, Collins has nine catches on 16 targets for 146 yards and a touchdown. He should be in line for a big workload the rest of the season with Stefon Diggs (torn ACL) done for the year.
Here’s how to wager on Collins in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Nico Collins Prop Bet for Week 13 vs. Jaguars
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Nico Collins Anytime TD (+125)
This week, NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is targeting Nico Collins as his favorite anytime touchdown scorer bet:
No team gives up more passing touchdowns per game than the Jacksonville Jaguars, allowing an average of 2.1. Their defense has also been the worst in the league all season, ranking dead last in opponent EPA. That’s going to set up well for the Texans’ offense, specifically their pass game.
Nico Collins has made an immediate impact since returning to action, hauling in a combined nine receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown in his two games since he’s returned. Now that he's found his stride again, he’s going to eat against one of the worst secondaries in the NFL.
Let’s remember he caught 12 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown in the Texans’ first game against the Jaguars in Week 4.
This is a great spot to bet on Collins in an important game for Houston’s AFC South title chances.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.