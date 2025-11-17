Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bulls vs. Nuggets)
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is listed on the team's injury report for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bulls with a left wrist sprain.
Still, the Nuggets have designated Jokic as probable, a sign that he'll be able to play in this interconference matchup.
The three-time league MVP is off to a great start in the 2025-26 season, averaging 28.7 points, 13.0 rebounds and 10.9 assists per game while shooting 67.2 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from beyond the arc.
Denver is off to a fast start this season, going 10-2 through 12 games, and it's massive favorite at home against the Bulls. Chicago is playing the second night of a back-to-back after it lost in double overtime to the Utah Jazz on Sunday.
With Jokic likely to play in this game, here's my favorite prop bet for the Nuggets star against Chicago.
Best Nikola Jokic Prop Bet vs. Bulls
Nikola Jokic OVER 27.5 Points (-112)
This season, Jokic has only cleared this prop in five of his 12 games while taking 16.0 shots per game (his fewest since the 2022-23 season). However, I think he's in a great spot to clear this line against the Bulls, who rank 28th in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game (55.5).
Jokic is shooting the lights out from 2-point range this season (76.8 percent), and he's knocked down 88.2 percent of his shots between zero and three feet of the basket and 67.6 percent of his shots from three to 10 feet from the basket.
The Nuggets star should have a field day against a Chicago team that was lit up by the Utah Jazz on Sunday and now ranks 19th in the NBA in defensive rating.
