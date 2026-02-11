Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Nuggets)

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic is expected to play in the team's final game before the All-Star break on Wednesday night.

Jokic, who missed 16 games earlier this season with a knee injury, is listed as probable for tonight's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nikola Jokic (ankle) listed probable for Wednesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 10, 2026

Jokic has played in the Nuggets' last six games, and he's played over 32 minutes in the last four matchups, a sign that his minutes restriction has either been lifted, or isn't nearly as stringent as it was when he first came back.

The three-time league MVP has recorded three consecutive triple-doubles, but the Nuggets are struggling since he came back, going 2-4 after losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Denver is a 13.5-point favorite at home on Wednesday against the rebuilding Grizzlies with both Jokic and Jamal Murray listed as probable and expected to play.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Jokic, as he should dominate this struggling Memphis defense.

Best Nikola Jokic Prop Bet vs. Grizzlies

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nikola Jokic to Record a Triple-Double (-137)

I really love Jokic's assist prop against this Memphis defense, but taking him to get 10 dimes (-164) isn't nearly as good of a price as getting him to record a fourth triple-double in a row (-137) on Wednesday.

This season, Jokic has 19 triple-doubles in 38 games, and he's scored at least 10 points in every game. So, we're really only worried about his rebound and assists props on Wednesday.

Memphis ranks 19th in the NBA in opponent assists per game and 23rd in opponent rebounds per game heading into this matchup. The Grizzlies gutted their roster at the deadline, trading away Jaren Jackson Jr., and they're without big men like Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama on Wednesday.

Jokic should have a field day against this Memphis team that is 29th in defensive rating and 25th in rebound percentage over its last 10 games. With the Nuggets needing a win, I'd expect Jokic to stuff the stat sheet at home.

Over this six-game stretch since he returned, Jokic is averaging an insane 24.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game despite being on a minutes restriction.

