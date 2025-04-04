Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Warriors)
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is listed as probable for Friday night's matchup against the Golden State Warriors with a left ankle injury.
Jokic missed time with an ankle injury last month, but he has since returned to play in three of Denver's last four games. Jokic missed the Nuggets' last game against Golden State (which was in March), but Denver still found a way to win.
In fact, the Nuggets haven't lost to Golden State since playoffs in the the 2021-22 season.
With Jokic expected to suit up tonight, here's how I'm betting on him in the prop market.
Best Nikola Jokic Prop Bet for Nuggets vs. Warriors
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Nikola Jokic OVER 27.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared my favorite prop for Jokic in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic had a 61-point triple-double before sitting out Wednesday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs, and I think he could be in line for a huge game tonight against the Golden State Warriors.
Jokic had dominated Golden State over the last few seasons, dropping 30 or more points in seven of his last 10 matchups against it. The Warriors haven’t beaten the Nuggets since the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and Jokic is a major reason why.
This season, Jokic is averaging 29.7 points per game, and he dropped 38 on Golden State in his lone matchup against it. I expect him to score at a high level again – especially if Jamal Murray (questionable) sits tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.