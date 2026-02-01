Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Nuggets)

Denver Nuggets MVP candidate Nikola Jokic returned from a 16-game absence on Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, and he didn't skip a beat.

The three-time league MVP had 31 points, 12 rebounds and five assists despite playing less than 25 minutes in the Nuggets' win. Jokic, who has been dealing with a knee injury, can still win the MVP this season since he can meet the 65-game threshold as long as he only misses on game the rest of the regular season.

The Nuggets star is listed as probable for Sunday's marquee matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, a positive sign that he did not suffer any setback during Friday's win over the Clippers. The Nuggets and Thunder are widely considered to be the two best teams in the NBA, and Sunday's contest could be a Western Conference Finals preview.

Nikola Jokic (knee) listed probable for Sunday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) January 31, 2026

Jokic likely will be on a minutes limit once again for Denver, but he made a profound impact on Friday, as the team was +11 (in a 13-point win) in his minutes.

Overall, the star center is averaging 29.7 points, 12.2 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game while shooting a ridiculous 60.8 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from 3. Even with Jokic expected to play on Sunday, the Nuggets are home underdogs in the latest odds for this game.

So, how should we bet on them?

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Jokic as he faces off with MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Sunday night.

Best Nikola Jokic Prop Bet vs. Thunder

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nikola Jokic OVER 24.5 Points (-124)

Jokic is likely going to be on a minutes limit once again on Sunday, but he only needed 11 shots (and 17 free throws) to score 31 points in about half the game on Friday against a surging Clippers team.

Now, he takes on an OKC squad that has looked human as of late, losing four of its last 10 games. Denver is just five games back of OKC in the Western Conference standings, and a win on Sunday would make things interesting with multiple more meetings between these teams in the regular season.

Jokic's rebounds and assists props are a little trickier when he's on a minutes limit, especially since they are set at 12.5 and 8.5 respectively on Sunday. Instead, I thin he's worth targeting as a scorer, especially since he's been incredibly efficient during the 2025-26 season.

Through 33 games, Jokic has 25 or more points in 23 of them, giving him a really solid floor on Sunday.

