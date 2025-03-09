Is Nikola Jokic Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Thunder)
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is listed as probable on the team's injury report for Sunday's afternoon matchup with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Jokic is dealing with left ankle inflammation, but it appears that he'll be good to go in a matchup that features the top two teams in the standings in the Western Conference. Jokic, who was questionable on Friday against the Phoenix Suns, ended up dropping an insane triple-double in that game (31 points, 21 rebounds, 22 assists) to lead Denver to an overtime win.
Even with Jokic expected to play on Sunday, oddsmakers have set the Nuggets as eight-point underdogs against the Thunder. OKC won the first meeting between these teams by 15 points, but the Nuggets bounced back to win the second one by two.
These teams haven't played since November, so it'll be interesting to see how they stack up with the playoffs approaching.
If you're looking to bet on this matchup, I have a player prop for Jokic that I love on Sunday afternoon.
Best Nikola Jokic Prop Bet for Nuggets vs. Thunder
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Nikola Jokic OVER 22.5 Rebounds and Assists (-120)
After putting up 43 rebounds and assists in an overtime win over Phoenix, I’m going back to the well for Jokic in this prop on Sunday.
The three-time league MVP had 25 and 36 rebounds and assists in his two matchups with OKC earlier this season, and he has at least 23 rebounds and assists in eight of his last 10 games.
Over that 10-game stretch, Jokic is averaging a whopping 14.2 rebounds and 11.8 assists per game. OKC has struggled on the boards this season (26th in opponent rebounds per game), so don’t be shocked if Jokic gets close to this number on rebounds alone on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.