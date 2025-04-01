Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets)
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic missed time last month with ankle and elbow injuries, but he appears to be past them heading into Tuesday night's tilt against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Nuggets have listed Jokic as probable for this matchup while star forward Aaron Gordon and star guard Jamal Murray are both questionable. Because of the injury uncertainty with Gordon and Murray, the Nuggets are favored by just three points in this matchup.
Minnesota knocked Denver out of the playoffs last season, and Denver is 0-3 against the Wolves in the 2024-25 regular season. Can Jokic's presence change things for Denver at home tonight?
Here's how I'd bet on Jokic in the prop market on Tuesday night.
Best Nikola Jokic Prop Bet for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
- Nikola Jokic OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-140)
This line seems extremely low for Jokic on Tuesday, but it’s because the Timberwolves have held him under 10 rebounds in every game they’ve played this season.
So, why bet the OVER?
Well, with Naz Reid out of the lineup, the Timberwolves won’t have as much size to throw at Jokic when Rudy Gobert is on the bench. On top of that, Jokic is averaging 12.8 rebounds per game this season, clearing 10.5 boards in 11 of 15 games since the All-Star break (averaging 13.5 boards per game during that stretch).
This may not be the best matchup for Jokic, but we’ll never see his rebounds prop this low. I expect him to bounce back from his low-rebounding games against the Wolves from earlier this season.
