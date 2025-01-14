Nikola Jokic Last 10 Games: Stats, Prop Betting Advice and Predictions
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is in the mix to win his fourth league MVP award in the 2024-25 season, and he’s been a fun player to bet on in the prop market this season.
Jokic is nearly averaging a triple-double this season and he’s shooting an impressive 55.4 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from beyond the arc.
On Tuesday, Jokic and the Nuggets take on the Dallas Mavericks, and he could be an interesting player to target in the prop market after a down scoring game against Dallas on Sunday.
Here’s a breakdown of how Jokic has fared in his last 10 games, his current prop projections and my favorite bet for him on Tuesday night.
Nikola Jokic Last 10 Games Stats
Game
Points
Rebounds
Assists
Steals
Blocks
FG
3P
vs. PHO
32
2
7
0
0
10-17
4-6
@ PHO
25
15
2
2
0
10-19
2-7
vs. CLE
27
14
13
3
0
12-19
0-3
vs. DET
37
9
8
0
0
11-17
4-5
@ UTA
36
22
11
4
0
14-33
3-9
vs. ATL
23
17
15
0
1
8-16
1-1
vs. SAS
41
18
9
2
0
15-36
3-10
@ SAS
46
9
10
2
2
19-35
3-8
vs. BKN
35
12
15
4
0
14-21
1-1
@ DAL
19
18
9
3
0
6-13
0-2
Over his last 10 games, Jokic is averaging 32.1 points on 22.6 shots and 5.2 3-point attempts per game. He's also put up 13.6 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game to go with 2.0 steals and 0.3 blocks. He's shooting 53.5 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from 3.
Nikola Jokic Player Props for Tuesday, Jan. 14 vs. Mavs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Points: 28.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Rebounds: 13.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Assists: 9.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- 3-Pointers: 1.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Double-Double: -1600
- Triple-Double: -105
- Assist + Rebounds: 23.5 (Over +100/Under -130)
- Points + Rebounds + Assists: 51.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Points + Rebounds: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Points + Assists: 38.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
Nikola Jokic Player Prop Prediction vs. Mavericks
Nikola Jokic OVER 28.5 Points (-115)
This is a low prop number for Jokic, even though the Mavericks held him to just 19 points on Sunday.
This season, the three-time league MVP is averaging 31.2 points per game while shooting an insane 55.4 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from 3. Jokic took just 13 shots on Sunday, and I expect a bigger workload for him tonight.
Through 33 games this season, Jokic has 18 games with 29 or more points, including five of his last seven matchups.
When looking over his last 10 games, Jokic is averaging 32.1 points per game while attempting 22.6 shots per game. He should be due for some positive regression when it comes to his shot attempts, and he’s picked up 29 or more points six times in this 10-game stretch.
