Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Nuggets)
Denver Nuggets MVP candidate Nikola Jokic is listed as probable for Friday night's marquee matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jokic is officially dealing with a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement, but he is expected to suit up based on the probable tag for this matchup.
The Nuggets are massive favorites against the Lakers (14 points) with LeBron James out and Luka Doncic's status up in the air for tonight's matchup. Los Angeles has dropped back-to-back games since James went down, and Doncic could miss the second night of a back-to-back in this game.
Denver lost its last game against Los Angeles, and Jokic didn't have the best game -- by his standards -- in that contest. He finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.
Can the three-time league MVP turn things around on Friday? Here's how I'll be betting on him in the prop market.
Best Nikola Jokic Prop Bet for Lakers vs. Nuggets
- Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-120)
The Lakers have been shorthanded in the frontcourt with Jaxson Hayes out, and if he misses this game, then Nikola Jokic should dominate the Lakers the glass.
Jokic is averaging 12.9 rebounds per game this season, and he grabbed 13 boards in a 23-point loss to the Lakers earlier this season – a game where Los Angeles did a solid job slowing him down.
Jokic has at least 13 rebounds in 10 of his last 12 games, averaging 14.5 boards per game over that stretch. He’s a steal at this number on Friday, especially if Trey Jemison, Alex Len and Christian Koloko are the Lakers’ primary options at center.
