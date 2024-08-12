NL Cy Young Award Odds: Paul Skenes Falling, Chris Sale Moves to Even Money
The National League Cy Young race is starting to center around two stars seeking their first award.
While a long shot contender can emerge, Chris Sale and Zack Wheeler appear to be duking it out for their respective first ever Cy Young awards. Sale, who has an edge on Wheeler in recent polling, ERA, WAR and strikeout percentage, is the slight favorite over the Phillies ace.
While rookie phenom Paul Skenes appeared to be in the thick of it, a slow start to the second half of the season has the Pirates superstar likely waiting until the future to capture his first Cy Young.
Here’s the latest on NL Cy Young, which is shaping up to be a two-horse race with about six weeks left in the season.
2024 National League Cy Young Odds
- Chris Sale: -125
- Zack Wheeler: +115
- Paul Skenes: +650
- Hunter Greene: +2000
- Dylan Cease: +3000
- Tyler Glasnow: +5000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Chris Sale Ahead of Zack Wheeler in Latest Cy Young Odds
Sale is the slight favorite over Wheeler as Skenes begins to lose pace in the Cy Young race.
While the favorite to win NL Rookie of the Year wowed many since his call up in early May, starting the All-Star Game for the National League, Skenes has seen his velocity dip since the restart of the season, sliding down the odds. While still putting up fine numbers, there has been a dip that has him well off the pace. Since the All-Star break, Skenes has a 3.16 ERA in four starts, down from 1.90 in 11 starts prior.
While Hunter Greene and Dylan Cease have strong metrics that include high strikeout rates, the two need torrid stretches over the last month-and-a-half to catch Sale and Wheeler, who have been the epitome of consistency.
Sale has thrived in his first season with Atlanta, leading the National League in ERA, wins, strikeouts per nine innings and fielding independent pitching (FIP). He hasn’t allowed more than two runs in a start since June 1st and is firmly entrenched as a contender for his first ever Cy Young.
Meanwhile, Wheeler figures to be his biggest threat. While not the leader in ERA, he is a close second, while posting elite figures in terms of WHIP.
Sale may have the slight lead at the moment, but Wheeler is well within range of catching him and the likes of Greene (the NL leader in Baseball Reference’s WAR calculation) and Cease (the NL leader in total strikeouts), are lurking if both pitchers slide down the stretch.
