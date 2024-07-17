NL Cy Young Odds at All-Star Break (Strap in for a Three Pitcher Race)
The MLB All-Star Game is in the books which means it's time to dive head first into the second half of the 2024 season.
Action will start back up on Friday which means it's time to take a moment and peak at the latest odds to win the AL and NL Cy Young award. That way, we know who we should keep an eye on in the second half and possibly place a bet or two.
Let's dive into the latest odds to be win the 2024 NL Cy Young.
2024 National League Cy Young Odds
Odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Chris Sale +125
- Zack Wheeler +165
- Paul Skenes +500
- Tyler Glasnow +2800
- Logan Webb +3200
- Ranger Suarez +3200
- Reynaldo Lopez +3200
- Max Fried +4500
- Cristopher Sanchez +6000
- Hunter Greene +8000
- Sonny Gray +8000
- Aaron Nola +10000
- Justin Steele +10000
Chris Sale, Zack Wheeler, and Paul Skenes Make it a Three Pitcher Race
Based on the odds, the NL Cy Young is likely to come down to one of either Chris Sale, Zack Wheeler, and Paul Skenes. Sale is set as the betting favorite at +125 odds, giving him an implied probability of winning his first career Cy Young. He's finished in the top five of voting six separate times in his career but has never been voted the winner.
Both Sale and Wheeler enter the second half of the season with identical ERAs at 2.70. Sale has three more wins with 13 to Wheeler's 10.
Skenes has the best ERA of the top three options at 1.90, but he didn't get called up to the Pittsburgh Pirates until May, meaning he has only 11 starts so far this season. With that being said, if he keeps this pace for the rest of the 2024 campaign, he has a chance to become the second rookie to ever win the Cy Young. The only other pitcher to achieve the feat is Fernando Valenzuela in 1981.
Reynaldo Lopez is Best Value Bet
Reynaldo Lopez of the Atlanta Braves is listed at +3200 to win the award despite leading the Majors in ERA at 1.88. His 1.17 WHIP is a sign that he may not be able to keep up his stellar ERA for the rest of the season, but if he can, he's going to end up being in the conversation with the three pitchers who are currently set as the favorites.
I won't turn down the chance to bet on the ERA leader at 32-1 to win the Cy Young.
