NL Cy Young Odds: Paul Skenes, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Zack Wheeler In Three-Man Race
We're officially two months into the 2025 MLB season, and the battle for the National League Cy Young Award has turned into a three-man race.
Paul Skenes of the Pirates, Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Dodgers, and Zack Wheeler of the Phillies are a step above the rest in the latest odds to win the award. Let's take a look.
NL Cy Young Odds
- Paul Skenes +240
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto +280
- Zack Wheeler +340
- Logan Webb +1400
- Hunter Greene +1400
- Jesus Luzardo +1800
- Chris Sale +3000
- Freddy Peralta +3000
- Corbin Burnes +3000
- Kodai Senga +3200
- Cristopher Sanchez +4000
- Robbie Ray +4500
- MacKenzie Gore +5000
- Spencer Schwellenbach +5000
Can Paul Skenes Win Cy Young in his Second Year?
Paul Skenes was in the mix to win both the NL Rookie of the Year and Cy Young award in the same season, but fell just short on the latter, finishing third in voting. Chris Sale won the award, and Zack Wheeler finished second.
Sale is largely out of the mix due to a slow start in 2025, but Wheeler and Skenes are amongst the top three names on the odds list, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto thrown in there as the third name on the list.
Skenes is the lone bright spot on a bad Pirates team, but he has lived up to the expectations set in his rookie season. His ERA has only taken a slight dip from last season, dropping from 1.96 in 23 starts in 2024 to 2.36 in 11 starts so far this season, but his WHIP is at the exact same number of 0.947. If he can build off his strong start, he's certainly going to be in the mix in the second half of the season.
Is Kodai Senga Worth a Bet?
Kodai Senga is further down the odds list at +3200, but he's certainly worth a look. He leads the entire National League in ERA at 1.46, and he has a strong WAR of 2.1.
The argument against Senga is that there are signs of significant regression coming from him. While his 1.46 ERA stands out, his FIP (Field Independent Pitching) sits at 3.12, indicating he has got some serious help from the defense behind him. His 1.240 WHIP is also not a promising sign.
Expect the Mets' pitcher to regress in the weekend and months to come.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!