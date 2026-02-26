NL Manager of the Year Odds, Prediction: Pat Murphy Co-Favorite To Three-Peat

The 2025 MLB season was an unusual one for the Manager of the Year award in both leagues. Over in the AL, Stephen Vogt won for the second straight season, and it was Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy to also win two years in a row in the NL.

Murphy managed the Brewers to a league-best 97-65 record, four wins more than the year prior. He is once again among the favorites to three-peat, which would be a first in MLB history.

Let’s take a look at some of the 2026 NL Manager of the Year odds ahead of the MLB season starting on March 25.

2026 NL Manager of the Year Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Pat Murphy: +600

Craig Counsell: +600

Walt Weiss: +700

Don Kelly: +1000

Terry Francona: +1000

Craig Stammen: +1000

Clayton McCullough: +1000

Dave Roberts: +1200

Tony Vitello: +1400

Carlos Mendoza: +1400

Blake Butera: +1400

Torey Lovullo: +2200

Rob Thomson: +2200

Oliver Marmol: +2200

Warren Schaeffer: +8000

Murphy is co-favorites with former Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who is now managing the Chicago Cubs. Atlanta’s Walt Weiss isn’t too far behind, which makes sense given the Braves’ potential to bounce back this season.

My eyes were immediately drawn to Terry Francona, though. He finished a strong second last season, his first year in Cincinnati, and the Reds are only getting better as their young talent improves. I like Francona’s chances at +1000, especially given how much respect the voters already have for the three-time AL MOY winner.

Dave Roberts is also interesting at +1200. Yes, the Dodgers are expected to be the best team in baseball this season. But what if they’re historically good? Roberts could win it in that case, and the Dodgers are only +400 to win 110+ games.

Another longshot I like is Rob Thomson. The Phillies manager finished third in voting last year, and although Philadelphia making the playoffs wouldn’t exactly be a surprise, his team could finally put it all together with some young guys joining the established stars. I’d take a crack at 22/1.

