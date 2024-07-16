NL MVP Odds at All-Star Break: Shohei Ohtani Pulling Away from Bryce Harper
The Dodgers have dominated the NL MVP conversation all season long, but it's traded between two superstars.
After Mookie Betts, the early front runner, went down with a broken hand, Shohei Ohtani has taken the mantle as MVP favorite in the National League and hasn’t looked back, furthering his lead from the rest of the group in the NL.
Despite not pitching this season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery, Ohtani has been hitting at career-best levels as a designated hitter for the NL West-leading Dodgers and is the clear favorite to win NL MVP.
Here are the odds at the All-Star break.
2024 NL MVP Odds
- Shohei Ohtani: -380
- Bryce Harper: +410
- Freddie Freeman: +2500
- Marcell Ozuna: +2500
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Shohei Ohtani’s Hitting Powers Him to Top of MVP Odds
Ohtani is enjoying his best season as a hitter in his first season in the National League, hitting .316 with a .635 slugging percentage. He has an NL-best 29 home runs to go with 69 runs batted in and 23 stolen bases as he has been strictly a DH on the year.
With Betts out, there simply hasn’t been a contender to challenge Ohtani, who has been the best hitter in the league.
Currently, Ohtani has an implied probability of 79.17% to win NL MVP this season.
Bryce Harper appears to be the only contender for the award, pacing the best team in baseball this season in the Phillies. The slugger is enjoying a monster season in Philly, but it pales in comparison to Ohtani. Harper is hitting .301 with a .579 slugging percentage with 21 home runs and 61 RBIs.
After Harper, there is a massive drop-off with Dodgers’ slugger Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna sitting way off the pace.
