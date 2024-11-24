Is Noah Fant Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Seahawks)
Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant is a true game-time decision for Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it’ll be “close” for Fant to play in Week 12, and the Seahawks elevated a tight end from their practice squad in case the former first-round pick is unable to go.
On the season, Fant has 32 targets, turning them into 27 catches for 285 yards. He has not found the end zone this season, and he also has missed the last two games for Seattle.
If Fant can’t go, the Seahawks may look to any of their three star receivers – DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett – more in this matchup, but I think there is a running back that could be undervalued as well.
Here’s how to bet on this back in the prop market.
Best Seattle Seahawks Prop Bet with Noah Fant Questionable
Kenneth Walker III OVER 20.5 Receiving Yards
Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has been a steady presence in the passing game this season, catching 32 of his 36 targets for 222 yards and a score.
Despite missing two games, Walker has cleared 20.5 receiving yards in six of his eight showings, including six of his last seven games. He did not clear this prop last week, but I think he’s a buy-low target in Week 12.
Arizona has given up 49 receptions and 386 receiving yards to running backs so far this season. Only eight other teams have allowed more receiving yards to running backs than the Cardinals.
Walker has at least two catches in every game this season, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop. He could see a few more checkdowns if Fant is unable to go on Sunday.
