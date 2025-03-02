Is Norman Powell Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Lakers)
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell has not played since the All-Star break, but he looks to be in line to return on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Powell has been upgraded to probable with left patellar teninopathy on Sunday.
With Powell appearing to be ready to play, the Clippers are road favorites against the Lakers in this matchup despite losing to them on Friday night. Powell has not played since Feb. 13 when he had 41 points against the Utah Jazz.
It's unclear how much the veteran guard will play on March 2, but he could be an intriguing option in the prop market if he returns to his usual role.
Best Norman Powell Prop Bet for Clippers vs. Lakers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Norman Powell OVER 21.5 Points (-105)
After missing the last five games for the Clippers, Powell seems to be ready to return to action.
The Clippers guard is having a career year, averaging 24.2 points per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 42.8 percent from 3. It’s unclear if he’ll return to his usual minutes in this game, but if he does, Powell is a steal at this number.
He has 22 or more points in 14 of the last 17 games that he’s played in, averaging 25.5 points per game over that stretch.
